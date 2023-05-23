AVON PARK — It was a strong start to the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour’s 29th annual season as the modified two-person scramble format brought in 120 players at the Pinecrest Golf Course last Saturday.
Tour Director and Head Golf Professional at Pinecrest Andy Kesling noted that the 120 players in attendance was a record for the event.
In this modified event, which paired an adult with a younger player, a requirement is that at least one shot from each team member had to be used on each hole.
Teams were separated by four Flights with the top three teams listed for each flight listed below:
Flight 1 – (1) Jordan Castillo and Rhett Pooley 63, (2) Marquez Angeles and Esteban Angeles 64 (Match Card), (3) Austin Henning and Jeff Gibson 64.
Rest of the teams in Flight 1: David Robertson and John Roberts, Cody and Ora Brownell, Pat and Trent Bray, Beth Weiler and Zoe Hout, Jerry and Brayden Smith, Jason Carter and Dillon Parnell, Brian and Nixon Bone, Geoff and Tess Johnson, Luke Sniegowski and Gabbie Laman, JJ and Trey Acevedo, Gilbert and Hannah Castillo, Lisa Lovett and Melanie Suarez.
Flight 2 – (1) Devin Wortinger and Travis Wortinger 65, (2) Katie Laman and Jason Laman 68, (3) Blake Laman and Jim Davis 69 (Match Card).
Rest of the teams in Flight 2: Jack Dupriest and Rylie Brooker, Lincoln and Kohen Saunders, Andrew and Cullen Fells, Chad and CJ Taylor, Mike and Annabelle LaMere, Mike and Lane Matheny, Zach Walkup and Jude Bone, Taylor Derr and Baxlee Brooker, Amanda and Nivea Bone, Blake and Hayes Steedley, Heath Elder and Jayden Bolin, David and Nolan Stephens.
Flight 3 – (1) Elijah Harrell and Ben Speight 70, (2) Luke Lovett and Will Lovett 74 (Match Card), (3) Ocean Payne and Drew Wells 74.
Rest of the teams in Flight 3: Chad and Kearsta Danser, Zack and Cayden Zwak, Matt and Garrett Parnell, Jimbo and Brooke Fann, Johnny Sr and Gannon Taylor, Scott Hamilton and Ella McHargue, Bo and Harper Brooker, Kyle and Kayden Albritton, Justin and Annabelle Brock, Lazaro Sr and Lazaro Jr Davila, Joe Murphy and JD Scheipmeier, Oren Stephens and Ladd Gose, Todd and Owen Barkey.
Flight 4 – (1) Tomas Pizana III and Tomas Pizana Jr 65, (2) Ellie Mole and Brian Mole 72, (3) Khloe Hofner and Bob Hofner 75.
Rest of the teams in Flight 4: Kyle and Kennedy Hofner, Craig and Hailey Campbell, Michael Hosrom and Emily Kate Campbell, Eric and Colton Cord, Manual and Layla Ramirez, Sean and Huntley Martin, Densby Jackson and Rhett Steedley, Michael and Logan Talley, Jacey and Daniel Patterson, Sage andSophia Laman, Rachel and Selah Lovett, Justin and Lyla Helms.
“It looks like it is going to be a great turnout this summer for the tour,” Kesling said. “I can’t wait to get it started.”