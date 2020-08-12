SEBRING — The 21st Annual Sebring Firemen’s Inc. Memorial Golf Classic was missing a big personality with Tommy Lovett Sr. passing earlier this year. Lovett ran the golf tournament for the last 20 years. He didn’t start it, but he started the second year.
The golf tournament is a four-person scramble and one of the biggest revenue generators for Firemen’s Inc. All the money gets donated back to Sebring High School’s athletic programs.
“We had 72 teams for a full flight and we filled up a month-and-a-half ago with full teams,” said Sebring Firemen Inc. President J.C. Shoop. “This is the most support we have ever had and most of that is for Tommy Lovett Sr. We had a lot of new business, new member support. Typically, we have 22 bronze sponsors but this year we had 44.
“Tommy Lovett Jr. took it over this year after his dad passed and kind of did it in the memory of his dad. He picked up right where he left off and it is great to see that. Tim Baker, Tommy’s brother-in-law, helped out and so did Colin Lovett. Those guys really spearheaded this whole thing. It is really exciting seeing all the support come out. We have a lot of support from the community, everything from small business to large corporations this year.”
In the Championship Flight, the first-place team was the foursome of Kaleb Saunders, Mike Moore, Sam Rogers and Cody Brownell, who came in with 55 strokes. In close second was the squad of Mark Hopkins, John Vicker Jr., John Vicker Sr. and Zach Foster with 56. There was a tie for third and went to matching cards. The group of Kyle Pruitt, Gary Pruitt, Dave Ailstock and Andy Piller claimed third with 57. Also with 57 was the foursome of Todd Patterson, Corbin Hoffner, Mike Browning and Matt Hall.
The first flight was won by the team of Cody Higgins, Andy Polk, Brett Clements and Richard Trotter, who carded a 56. Placing second was the quartet of Tony Basset, Will Versinga, Kip Doty and David Young with 58. After a match of cards, the squad of Buddy Yarbrough, Larry Kelly, Tommy Tucker and Mike Andres placed third with 59. Chet Brojek, Jay Jones, Dennis Mungall and Chuck Best scored a 59 placing them in fourth after matched cards.
“I gave Dennis Mungall an extremely good line for his follow up putt for an eagle,” explained Chet Brojek. “We had great fun and won some money.”
C Roy, Ryan Leaphart, John Spencer and David Andres claimed first place in the second flight with 59 strokes. Coming in second was the team of Frank Montgomery, Dave Montgomery, Joe Rizzo and Duane Willbanks with 60. Rounding out the top three after match card was Anthony Gaines, Dennis Frith, Greg Breshlic and Lenny Elliott with 61. Placing fourth was the team of Jack Bailey, Mike Parker, Brian Kramer and Cody Pearlman with 61.
In the third flight first place went to the foursome of Jeremy Bovee, John Nichols, Charles Ervin and Cameron Pasley with 59. Johnathan Spiegel, Jon David Spiegel, Todd Barkey and Ryan Barkey came in second with 61. Coming in third was the group of Win Stephens, Bear Brooker, Steve Marchant and Bo Brooker with 64. Fourth place went to matching cards and the squad of Charlie Cox, Greg Carr, Andrew Smith and Richard Smith had 67.
The closest to the pin on Turtle Run hole No. 6 was Bruce Beumel with 1-foot and 1-inch, on hole No. 12 Troy Maloyed was closest with 3 feet, 10 inches and Anthony Gaines was closest on No. 15 with 3 feet, 2 inches. Dave Montgomery had the longest drive.
“The course is good and is playing great,” Shoop said. “It is in awesome shape but it is a bit warm today. It has been really good today. We missed a few decent putts, sank some good putts and kind of saved ourselves. We are having an okay day. We are having a good time and having some fun.”
On Deer Run hole No. 2 Alex Fells was closest to the pin with 6 feet, 10 inches, hole No. 8 Kyle Pruitt was closest with 1 foot, 9 inches and Bud Wester was closest on No. 13 with 2 feet, 8 inches. Richard Trotter had the longest drive.