Considered by most people to be the most dangerous of all tropical fish, the red-bellied piranha is actually a shy, schooling fish that is most comfortable in a group of 30 fish or more.
My brother and I raised both red-bellied piranhas and black piranhas, the two most common and available piranhas at many pet shops in Ohio back in the 70’s. The red-bellied piranha was the most popular, due to its amazing color and rapid growth, while the black piranha is much more aggressive and grows to a larger size, they quickly outgrew our capacity to care for them.
One of the first questions I would always get from friends and family was “don’t you worry about the piranhas biting your hand when it’s in the water”. The assumption by most people was that if a single piranha attacked my hand, the others in the school would smell blood and in no time, my hand would be nothing more than a skeletal remnant of what it was just moments earlier.
That couldn’t be any further from the truth. Yes, it is true that piranhas have a mouth full of needle-sharp teeth, and it is relatively easy for them to take a bite and smoothly separate the meat from the bone, but it is very unlikely to happen in an aquarium. The fish are just too shy.
In all my years of raising piranhas, neither my brother nor I ever had an incident where the piranha even hinted at attacking our hands.
Red-bellied piranha are actually carnivorous omnivores and opportunistic feeders, eating fish, plant matter, snails and insects. They are primarily scavengers, however in a large group they can and often become predatory and are known to hunt down and devour large prey.
Red-bellied piranhas can grow up to 13 inches in length in the wild, but in our 55-gallon aquariums, they usually only grew to nine to 10 inches. I think they would have grown larger had we had a larger aquarium.
Piranhas are powerful fish with thick, high, laterally compressed bodies. The fish have a convex head and huge, bulldog-like lower jaw. The tail is large and powerful and, combined with the piranha’s streamlined body, makes them extremely fast and agile swimmers. As is characteristic of all characins, piranhas have a small adipose fin situated between the dorsal and caudal fins.
Adult red piranhas are beautiful fish that vary in color. The fish’s body color is generally a steel gray back with silvery gold over the remainder of the body and a bright red belly, throat, and anal fin.
Red-bellied piranhas are often mistaken for pacu piranhas, a vegetarian cousin that grows to very large sizes, but also shares the red belly in their smaller sizes.
The body has large black spots along the sides that fade as the fish ages. The scales are tiny, causing a glittering, sparkling effect as the light hits the body. Some varieties of fish have gorgeous gold speckles, whereas others have yellow bellies.
Our goal was to breed the piranhas and sell the fry, but we were never able to get them to breed. Experts claim there is no visible difference between the sexes, making it extremely difficult to pair them up.
It is possible to breed the red-bellied piranha in your home aquarium successfully. However, breeding the larger fish species is challenging, and there is no optimal way of doing so. What makes breeding piranhas so fascinating is that the species is highly complex, often resulting in many variations of coloration, body shape, and spots.
To even attempt breeding red-bellied piranhas, you need a huge aquarium at least 24 inches wide and 6 feet long.
We fed our piranhas a variety of live food, everything from nightcrawlers to goldfish, but their favorite food was smelt, which we bought at the grocery store in the frozen foods section.
The smelt would be gutted and beheaded, and of course frozen, so we’d thaw it out and drop a couple into the tank and watch as the first fish brazenly took a bite. That first bite was quickly followed by the entire school attacking the smelt and within minutes, nothing was left but the skeletal remains. As the piranhas got bigger, they even ate the bones.
Piranhas are a warm water fish species that come from tropical waters. Therefore, the temperature in your aquarium needs to be 74 to 82 F to keep the fish healthy and happy.
The water pH should be 6.5-7.5. These fish cannot live in brackish water and demand a clean freshwater habitat to thrive.
As previously mentioned, the red-bellied piranha is a large, messy feeder that needs good filtration to ensure a clean and healthy tank and thriving fish.
The only tank mates suitable for red-bellied piranhas are more red-bellied piranhas.
Years ago, my brother had five large red-bellied piranhas in a 55-gallon aquarium. He went on a seven-day vacation, and I promised to feed them in his absence. I forgot.
When he returned home, he found 2 ½ piranhas and a few bones on the bottom of the tank. You don’t want to forget to feed them.
Unfortunately, both the red bellied and the black piranhas are prohibited in the state of Florida for fear they will be released in our warm waters and allowed to propagate. I say unfortunately, because I’d love to add a few to my current selection of fish.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He is also an accomplished aquarist, with over 40 aquariums.