Considered by most people to be the most dangerous of all tropical fish, the red-bellied piranha is actually a shy, schooling fish that is most comfortable in a group of 30 fish or more.

My brother and I raised both red-bellied piranhas and black piranhas, the two most common and available piranhas at many pet shops in Ohio back in the 70’s. The red-bellied piranha was the most popular, due to its amazing color and rapid growth, while the black piranha is much more aggressive and grows to a larger size, they quickly outgrew our capacity to care for them.

