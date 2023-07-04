AVON PARK — A short day and time off is a good reward for a first win.
Avon Park’s AAA (10u) All-Stars defeated Liberty County 11-1 in four innings Saturday afternoon to start the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Tournament. The victory provided the Red Devils with a bye until Monday.
Kyler Doughty earned the start and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings while striking out three batters, walking two and hitting another. Hayden Lee relieved him in the fourth inning after Doughty gave up a free pass with one out.
The lefty forced a groundout to JoJo Jackson at third and struck his next batter out to strand the one-out baserunner.
Avon Park took the lead on an RBI single from Clay Germaine to score Macoy Pollitt. Doughty then brought Germaine home on an RBI groundout as the Red Devils took a 3-0 lead into the second inning after Duke Galimba later scored on an error.
They then tacked on another three runs in the third inning. Pollitt led it off with a single and a triple by Germaine brought him home with the Avon Park shortstop unfortunately getting caught overrunning third base.
However, they’d get two more runs after Lee put runners on second and third with a double off the fence. A sacrifice fly from Galimba somehow netted both runs as Doughty’s courtesy runner scored and then an errant throw allowed a tagging up Lee to come home.
Up 6-1 in the fourth, Avon Park exploded for five runs starting with a two-RBI triple from Jackson driving in Griffin Troy and Ethan Harrison. King Fisher and Pollitt then worked back-to-back walks. Fisher eventually scored and Pollitt came home on a batted ball from Germaine that triggered the run rule.
The victory gave Avon Park a bye to Monday, which setup a showdown with Franklin County that morning.