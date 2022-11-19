AVON PARK — From a big road win to a big home win.
Avon Park girls basketball (2-0) defeated the Fort Meade Miners (0-1) Thursday night 54-9. With the win, the Red Devils outscored their opponents 113-23 through the first two games of the season.
AVON PARK — From a big road win to a big home win.
Avon Park girls basketball (2-0) defeated the Fort Meade Miners (0-1) Thursday night 54-9. With the win, the Red Devils outscored their opponents 113-23 through the first two games of the season.
The Red Devils jumped out in the first quarter building a 15-0 lead in the first quarter. The Miners recorded their first make on a layup with a little over two minutes left in the quarter; almost six minutes without a basket to start the contest.
By halftime, Avon Park held a 31-3 advantage against Ft. Meade. Their aggressive nature and active hands on defense made it difficult for the Miners to get into their offense. Avon Park blitzed ball handlers many times such, forcing them to pick up their dribble and turn the ball over.
Assistant coach Tyler Scully, who filled in for head coach Sydney Stein, said it will always be the team’s game plan to play aggressive defense in the half court and get out in transition off it. And while the Red Devils scored plenty on the break, the half court offense faltered a bit.
Scully said that aspect of their offense could’ve been a little better Thursday night. But the Red Devils missed out on their preseason games so they’re still working through some things.
“We just have to get comfortable with each other and understand how to move around without the ball,” Scully said.
A big presence in Avon Park’s half court offense was freshman Tytianna Allen. She led all scorers with 22 points Thursday. She nailed five three-pointers for nearly 75 percent of those points. Zoe Wortinger was right behind her with 20.
“TT, she’s a gamer,” Scully said. “She likes to play hard, she likes to try, she’s not going to give up.”
Three of Allen’s five treys came in the second half, which helped her pace all scorers, as Avon Park kept the heat on and out-scored the Miners 23-6 with a running clock dominated much of the final two quarters.
Scully said the team had a great start to the year despite the missed preseason so far. There are some things that will need to be cleaned up as they go, like the offense and playing a little more under control. But winning by such wide margins on the scoreboard has to have a team feeling good going into Thanksgiving break.
When the Red Devils get back from their week off, they’ll host the Lake Wales Highlanders on Thursdays, Dec. 1. Lake Wales already defeated one county team in Sebring this season with a 59-46 win over the Blue Streaks on Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.