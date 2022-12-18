LAKE PLACID — Ring the bells, break out the confetti and shout from the hilltops because “ding-dong” the witch is dead for Avon Park boys soccer.
The Red Devils varsity team (7-1-1) earned a 2-1 victory over Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-4-3) for the program’s first win against the Green Dragons in over a decade.
Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler said they’ve been chasing the Green Dragons for a long time. He’s familiar with the quality program Lake Placid’s always had. But the last few years and matchups there’s been a feeling they can catch up.
“I saw that coming, even since last year,” Lake Placid Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur said about Avon Park’s progression. “I told Coach (Virkler) ‘I can see the improvement in this team.’ And every year they were progressing and everything.”
Prior to 2022, the Red Devils scored more than one goal just once against Lake Placid. It was a 2-2 draw in 2020. For a majority of their meetings, they were shut out and lost by mercy rule more often than not with only one tie.
Funny enough, a 2-2 draw with the Green Dragons in Avon Park’s second match of the season proved to be a great tone setter.
“Credit to Lake Placid because they’re an excellent team,” Virkler said. “And they have been historically an excellent team. I think when the guys came out and tied them, they realized that something new was afoot. That we have the potential to play with the best teams. And we’ve done that since.”
It took a lot of persistence. Something that Virkler thought was highlighted on the Red Devils’ first goal of the contest.
Malcolm Stanback fought through several tackles and lobbed a high-arching shot to the net. It flew over Green Dragon goalkeeper Ryan Hutzenlaub’s head, bounced off the left post and into the back. The Red Devils had a 1-0 lead about 22 minutes into the match.
But three minutes earlier, one of the Green Dragons’ key players in Adrian Mojica went down with a lower leg injury. He wouldn’t return to the game.
“It’s hard and I just hope he recovers soon,” Jolicoeur said. “That’s a tremendous player here and just to lose him in the first half it’s heartbreaking.”
Jolicoeur said other players tried to step up but it’s hard to fill the shoes of someone like Mojica.
Around the 16 minute mark, Avon Park’s Bryan Sanchez tapped in a ball that trickled out behind Hutzenlaub after he saved a different Red Devil shot. The lead was 2-0.
Aaron Mojica did cut the lead in half 16 minutes into the second half after he broke away and scored on a shot with enough velocity to bounce off Carlos Sosa’s hands and into the net. The Green Dragons had plenty of time to get an equalizer.
But they were turned away at every chance thanks to the Red Devil defense. Pressure from them kept Lake Placid from getting set for a shot. Virkler was impressed by it, especially with them losing a player earlier in the match. There were some close ones like a lob shot that floated over Sosa’s head but ended up hitting the crossbar for Avon Park to clear the ball out.
They also had multiple free kicks that ended up rejected as well. Virkler credited his defense with being able to handle those set pieces, one of the trickier things to defend. Meanwhile, Jolicoeur said it was another game where they struggled with finishing near the net.
It was just Avon Park’s night on Friday. And that’s what a team needs sometimes if it wants to make history.
Now, Virkler and the Red Devils will hope to keep the momentum going because Friday was their last match until Jan. 9. He said it’ll be a good opportunity for them to rest up and get healthy. It also doesn’t hurt to make program history heading into the break too.
Lake Placid will have one more contest before school lets out for the holidays. The Green Dragons will travel to LaBelle on Monday in hopes of regrouping.