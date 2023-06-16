The lifetime of blood, sweat and tears has finally paid off for Avon Park’s Jerdarion Hilton, who recently signed to play football for the Mount Union University Raiders as a running back.
The Raiders are in Alliance, Ohio. Mount Union University is a Division III program that is part of the Ohio Athletic Conference.
“This is one of the biggest achievements that I have ever done and it has my mom proud,” Jerdarion said. “It was one of the things that I have been preparing for my whole life. This is big for me and is close to my heart. I had five colleges checking me out but I knew this was the perfect fit because I have family in Pennsylvania and it was one of the best schools that made an offer.”
“I’m extremely proud of Jerdarion,” Coach Lee Albritton said. “He has battled through adversity. He played his freshman year and suffered a knee injury so he didn’t get to play his sophomore year at all. His junior year was kind of a recovery year and then he had a breakout year his senior year. It is a true testament to his hard work, diligence and consistency. It was a lot to comeback from that knee injury but he put in the time and hard work. He hit the weight room on his own, participated in team activities and he just went above and beyond. I’m just extremely proud.”
After a tour of Mount Union University, Jerdarion knew it was the place for him.
“I was able to go on a campus tour and it was amazing,” he explained. “It was a nice school with good food. They had a lot of study areas and that is best for me because I have to study. Most of the coaches played football there and then came back to coach, so I like that. There must be something special there for them to do that. The facilities were great; I saw the ice baths, the locker room and weight room.”
When it comes to support, Jerdarion has plenty with family and friends there to cheer him on.
“My Auntie Delbra Perry, she knows everything about college and how to run everything,” explained Jerdarion. “She already has tutors ready to go, helped me throughout the whole process and I appreciate her.”
One of Jerdarion’s many goals is to make his mother proud and he has accomplished that.
“I’m very proud; he is the first to go to college in our family so we are very proud,” said Carolyn McCant, Jerdarion’s mother. “He is an all-around great athlete and a very respectful kid. Football is something he always wants to do. He has been playing since he was 5 years old until now. It has always been his passion. He is very good with school and has always pushed a little bit harder because he wants to play sports so he tries his hardest.”
McCant knows her son has what it takes to be successful once he is there but she isn’t quite ready to let him go.
“Once at college God will have to come first and then academics,” added McCant. “He will have family support no matter what. This scholarship is a life dream and it is very overwhelming. I’m not ready for him to leave but I am super proud of him and want him to go out and accomplish something. I want him to be a successful young man.”
“He will have to keep the mindset of hard work and dedication once at college,” explained Albritton. “Having an open mind as well because things will be different than high school. He might not walk on the field and be the best player like he could do sometimes here. Everyone will be equal and everyone there will be working as hard as he has so he must being able to up that level of work and adjusting to being away from home.”
Jerdarion says he feels great about leaving for college. “It is something that has to happen and I’m ready. I’ve been putting in work everyday and I have been forming study habits to get ready. I’ve been working hard to get ready.”
With Jerdarion moving on to the next level, Coach Albritton has a void to fill.
“Those are big shoes to fill with over 1,000 yards rushing, 12 or 13 touchdowns and was the third tackler on the team,” Albritton explained. “Just his work ethic and ability to push others on the team. It was through his work ethic; he wasn’t a vocal leader but a leader by the things he did on and off the field. Those are big shoes to fill.”