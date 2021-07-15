SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4.
The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.
Both teams traded two-run innings in the first. The Green Dragons took the lead 2-0 as Owen Mielke and Myles Prescott scored. Avon Park’s one and two hitters in Sergio Duran and Kasen Jackson crossed the plate to tie the game.
Lake Placid broke the tie in the third as Maxton White scored to make it 3-2. Mielke then scored his second run of the contest and Lake Placid led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The first four Red Devil batters reached to start the inning and three scored as Avon Park quickly threw up three runs to make a 5-4 advantage.
Kolton Elder started it off with a leadoff hit followed by Ty Parker and Colton Buice walks. A hit by Sergio Duran scored some runners and a big base knock by Kasen Jackson scored Duran to break the tie.
Lake Placid’s leadoff hitter in the sixth, Josh Patterson, reached to give the Green Dragons the tying run on base but Keegan Conklin struck out and Patterson was caught stealing at second. The Green Dragons’ last hope was Matwoin Bryant but he struck out and sealed the championship win for Avon Park.
The Red Devils ended the tournament undefeated and with another title.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Coach Mason Cobb said. “That was the goal, to go to World Series and represent Florida. That was our expectation.”
Cobb loved how his team stayed resilient throughout the tournament. For example, if the top four hitters struggled, the bottom four picked them up. When things didn’t go their way in the game, Avon Park players just pounding away until something positive happened.
Cobb coached the team when they won state in 2019 and he said 2021 was pretty much the same for the most part.
“Nice to know that it’s not a fluke,” Cobb said.
Now Avon Park heads to Laurel, Mississippi where it’ll face not just the best in the state but the best in the country. As he should be, Cobb’s confident in his team.
“If our boys come out with excitement and play the way they can play it, there won’t be anything to worry about,” Cobb said.