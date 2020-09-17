AVON PARK — In 96-degree sweltering heat, nearly 50 kids hit the Avon Park practice field and the heat barely seemed to faze them. No player was doubled over in exhaustion and everyone looked eager to continue practicing for the upcoming season.
“These kids have been locked in,” first year Head Coach Lee Albritton said. “They have been wanting to come out here and they are hungry and ready to play, even with all these guidelines that they have in place.”
In accordance to the “guidelines,” Albritton noted that they have been on a summer schedule since June 15 in which they could lift weights and do limited conditioning.
It has been a tough and emotional time for the Avon Park Red Devil Football Program with the sudden passing last season of Head Coach Jerry Hudnell. Albritton was named the Red Devil’s head coach after the season ended last year.
That and the turmoil caused by COVID-19 in sports, the spring games were cancelled, altering the visions that Albritton had on his first season.
“It has been tough,” said Albritton about no spring games. “We wanted to work out some kinks, set the culture on what you expected out of the kids. We are kind of doing that on the fly while we are teaching them all of our schematic stuff.”
Despite the minor setbacks, Albritton was extremely positive about what he saw from his team in the first couple of weeks of practice.
“We are going to be very strong on the offensive and defensive lines,” Albritton said. “A lot of returning guys, so we are going to have some experience in that area.”
Albritton also noted that they used the excuse last season of not being experienced.
“We are not going to be able to do that this year. Our battle cry summer has been ‘Earn your stripes.’ We are going to be blue collar, do everything we can within our ability to do things right and pray for a good outcome; prepare like I know we can and I believe we will have a much different season this year.”
With size on the line, Avon Park has speed and flexibility in the backfield, which will be dictated on who lands at the starting quarterback position, which is currently a battle between three people: Stanley Holdman, Dylan Page and Kevin Young. They also have Devon Weatherspoon as a running-back with good speed and two bigger backs that will be bruising backs to take the role filled by Hunter Vanderpool last season in Jamall Charles and Nick Rowe.
At wide outs, the Red Devils have Kemmeth Butler and Devontae Powell with Dyland Page and Kevin Young that can play receiver as well as a new transfer from Georgia.
“We are going to be a power football team,” Albritton said. “Establish the run and work in pass plays off of that. We are not going to be dropping back like the old school New York Jets.”
“We are going to stay straight forward, the offensive line is going to know who to block. We are going to try to power people, we have big guys up front and we are going to let them do what they can do.”
Albritton explained that with the limited time, they are working on the basic packages and build on that as the season goes.
“We simplified the offense and defense and they are picking it up fairly quickly,” Albritton said. “We will be sticking with the bread and butter for at least the first week and we will see from there.”
In the end, this article could have been summed up in eight words Albritton said about being on the practice field in 96 degree heat to start this new chapter in Red Devil Football, “Excited to back out here with these guys.”
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Frostproof Bulldogs Friday night. Due to COVID-19, athletes will be selling the tickets. Each player has four tickets to sell to cut down on the number of spectators.