One bad inning made the difference.
Avon Park (15-12) lost 11-1 on the road in six innings against the Berkeley Preparatory School Buccaneers (21-8) in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals Tuesday night. A difficult way to end a postseason run. A six-run inning in the third put Berkeley Prep ahead and the Bucs never looked back.
“I was proud of them for not giving up,” Head Coach Kyle Jackson said. “They stayed in the game the whole time and even when they got down they still battled back.”
The contest was even through the first 2.5 innings. Starting pitcher Brad Benton worked to strand two runners in the bottom of the first and the Red Devils took the lead in the second.
Ja’Marion Davis smacked a ball down the third baseline and raced to second for a one-out double to get it started. A two-out liner into left field from third baseman Nick Rowe scored Davis.
Rowe moved up on the throw home and No. 9 hitter Jamaree Welch was hit by a pitch. That gave the Red Devils two on with two out and the top of the lineup back around. Unfortunately, Gio Perez would strike out to end the half inning. But the Red Devils led 1-0.
Benton continued his good work on the mound as he picked up a strikeout and a ground out to strand a runner at second base.
However, the Buccaneers would break through the following inning. A four-pitch walk by Benton started it. A single and a hit batter later, he was facing the heart of Berkeley Prep’s order with no outs and the bases loaded.
A second single from the Buccaneers tied the game at 1-1 and moved everyone up 90 feet. Benton then forced a grounder stopped by a diving Kaden Bryant. But the second baseman couldn’t get the throw to KJ Massey at home for the force out in time as the runner scored. The Bucs had a 2-1 advantage.
Next up was a sacrifice fly for the first out and a 3-1 lead. Next was a double to the outfield wall to make it 4-1. The Bucs then executed a perfect suicide squeeze.
The lead runner timed it up and scored easily as Jacob Jackson tagged the batter out on the first base line. However, he didn’t react quick enough to get the runner at home who rushed around second to make it 6-1.
Whether small ball, slugging, productive outs or simply getting base hits, the Bucs beat the Red Devils with multiple methods that inning. Avon Park didn’t make many mistakes on defense, the Bucs were just good about putting the ball in play.
Kyle Jackson gave credit to the Buccaneer order. He said there isn’t really an easy out in that lineup.
“He left a couple of pitches up,” the Red Devil skipper said about Benton. “And they’re a really good-hitting team. Every time we made a mistake, they capitalized on it. And it definitely worked out in their favor tonight.”
Benton eventually ended the inning on a strikeout as the Bucs had batted back around to the leadoff man.
However, the Red Devils showed the nightmare inning didn’t faze them. Back-to-back singles with one out by Massey and Rowe gave Avon Park a chance to get some runs in response. But Welch grounded out into a 6-4-3 double play to end the top of the fourth.
The Red Devils stranded several runners in the game with four coming in the first three innings. The opportunities to put up crooked numbers were there. Avon Park just couldn’t get that key knock outside of Rowe.
“We kind of let them off the hook a little bit,” Kyle Jackson said about stranding runners.
It was all Bucs after that. A two-run home run from Berkeley Prep’s Troy Reader and an RBI double with two outs pushed the lead to 9-1 in the fourth. That would end Benton’s day with nine runs against him in 3.2 innings of work. He struck out four batters, walked two and hit one.
Jaret King was called on and he forced a grounder to end the inning. He kept the Bucs off the scoreboard in the fifth as well thanks to a double play.
But Berkeley Prep got to him in the sixth. A leadoff solo shot for Reader’s second of the night made it a 10-1 game. A wild pitch later let a runner move up from second to third.
Three pitches after that, a ball was lifted into right field for Davis. He fired to try and get the runner at home but the runner scored, ending the game and Avon Park’s regional run early.
Despite the result, Kyle Jackson ensured his players they didn’t have anything to hang their heads about.
“They accomplished a lot,” he said. “They won a district championship, they put (themselves) in a position to play in a playoff game. I just told them I’m very proud of them. Proud of this group.”