One bad inning made the difference.

Avon Park (15-12) lost 11-1 on the road in six innings against the Berkeley Preparatory School Buccaneers (21-8) in the Class 3A-Region 2 quarterfinals Tuesday night. A difficult way to end a postseason run. A six-run inning in the third put Berkeley Prep ahead and the Bucs never looked back.

