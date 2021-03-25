LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park Red Devils defeated the Lake Placid Green Dragons 2-0 Tuesday night. It marks the second win for Avon Park over Lake Placid in this cross-county series. With this loss, the Green Dragons have lost seven straight contests. Meanwhile, Avon Park snapped a two-game skid with the victory.
There wasn’t much offense throughout the game, especially through the first four innings.
Lake Placid starter Jacob Morgan struck out the side to begin the evening while Avon Park’s Garrick Rowe sat down the Green Dragons in order in the first on eight pitches.
The two exchanged zeroes for the next several frames. In fact, the first hit in the game didn’t come until the Red Devil’s Mason Price hit a two-out single in the top of the fourth. Another single plus a walk had Morgan staring a bases loaded situation in the face.
The young right-hander forced a fly out of Kaden Bryant to keep the game scoreless. However, another jam soon appeared for the Green Dragons.
Avon Park’s Stanley Holdman gave his team a runner in scoring position after he worked a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on an error in the fifth. All he needed was a good ball in play to reach home. A ground out by Dawson Bryant gave him just that and Holdman scored to give the Red Devils a 1-0 in the fifth.
Avon Park Head Coach Kyle Jackson said his team struggled at the plate up until that point. Whether it was watching too many pitches and swinging through them, the Red Devils just couldn’t get it going until Holdman’s walk.
Morgan’s night ended after that inning. He finished with two hits, three walks and an unearned run allowed plus a blistering 10 strikeouts.
Lake Placid Head Coach Harry Tewksbury said Morgan did a great job and commanded his pitches well. He pulled Morgan after the fifth due to pitch count. Morgan neared almost 90 pitches and Tewksbury doesn’t like to go more than that with an arm, depending on the situation.
Ethan Von Merveldt replaced him in the sixth and Avon Park was able to scrape across one run against him as well. An error in left field put the lead off batter on and a double by Ty Martz brought him around to score. Von Merveldt pitched the final two innings, allowed the one unearned run, two hits and one walk plus two strikeouts.
Tewksbury was complimentary of Von Merveldt’s relief performance as well. According to him, his team has pitched well enough to win. It’s just about getting past those one or two bad innings or errors.
“That seems to be what happens to us this year, for some reason,” Tewksbury said. “We have an inning where we have one or two crucial errors, and it ends up costing us a lot. And we’re not cashing in when we get a chance or an opportunity to maybe move some guys around and get a key hit. We’re not executing what we need to execute right now. But the talent’s here. It’s just a matter of them putting it all together. And that’s been the mindset at this point.”
Tewksbury felt his team had some good at-bats against the Red Devils’ Rowe plus reliever Kaden Bryant. The Green Dragons just couldn’t get anyone across the plate.
Anchored by Rowe’s five innings of one-hit ball and five strikeouts, he and Bryant combined for a two-hit shutout of Lake Placid. Jackson said Rowe did great, threw strikes and the defense made the plays they needed. Then Bryant did well behind him in the last two innings.
“It’s one of the ones where you find out know what kind of team you have,” Jackson said about the close win. “They kept grinding and stayed in it, didn’t get down and found a way to get it done.”
Despite the seventh straight loss, Tewksbury knows how good his team is and the potential it has.
“We’ve been in every game and then we have that one inning that just hurts us,” Tewksbury said. “If we can get past that we can compete. We can compete with everybody on our schedule, but we just got to play cleaner than what we’ve played lately.”
The message to his team after the loss?
“Just keep chopping wood,” Tewksbury said.
Lake Placid is back in action Thursday night with a road game against the Sebring Blue Streaks while Avon Park hosts the Hardee Wildcats that same night.