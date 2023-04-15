AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (11-9) took the rubber game against the Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-8) on Thursday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
They split the first two games they played, each winning on the other team’s diamond, this time the Red Devils won at home, 7-0, behind the stellar pitching of Bradley Benton and seven runs scored in the first three innings.
Lake Placid started off with a purpose as Donovan Lusby hit a one-out triple down the right field line. Benton worked out of the first inning jam, inducing a short fly ball into right field and an inning ending strikeout.
Avon Park jumped to a quick lead in the bottom of the first as Giovanni Perez reached on an error and Benton hit an infield single. Perez scored on a single in right-center by Jalan Gordon which was followed by a single by Eric Harrison Jr. into left field that drove in two more to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Benton sent the next eight Green Dragon batters back to the dugout (10 in a row counting the last two in the first inning) before giving up a two-out walk in the fourth inning.
In the meantime, Avon Park scored four more runs.
In the bottom of the second, Nicholas Rowe led off with a single into center field, reached second on a passed ball, third on a sacrifice bunt by K.J. Massey and scored on a sacrifice fly by Perez to put Avon Park up 4-0.
A single by Benton coupled with a two-base error on the right fielder followed by a two-out double by Gordon to score Benton before Gordon was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple gave Avon Park a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Harrison and Kaden Bryant led off the bottom of the third for Avon Park with back-to-back doubles with Bryant driving in Harrison to increase Avon Park’s lead to 6-0.
Lake Placid’s Owen Phypers nearly got out of the inning with two strikeouts before an error at short brought in Bryant to make the score 7-0.
Phypers held the Red Devils scoreless the next two innings and Briley Oseceola pitched a scoreless sixth inning to keep the Green Dragons in the game.
Lake Placid threatened in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, getting a runner in scoring position, each time to be shut down by Benton. In the fifth with runners on first and second with one out, Benton struck out the next two batters. Sixth inning with a one out and a runner at third, a groundball and a strikeout. The seventh inning with the leadoff reaching third on a infield single and a two base error on a pickoff attempt, Benton finished the game with three straight strikeouts.
Benton led Avon Park with three hits, pitching a complete four-hit shutout and struck out 13 Green Dragons for the 7-0 win.
Lake Placid played at home on Friday night against Okeechobee and will travel to play the Sebring Blue Streaks on Tuesday at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
Avon Park played at Clewiston on Friday night and will host DeSoto on Monday at Charles R. Head Field before traveling to Hardee next Friday.