AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (11-9) took the rubber game against the Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-8) on Thursday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.

They split the first two games they played, each winning on the other team’s diamond, this time the Red Devils won at home, 7-0, behind the stellar pitching of Bradley Benton and seven runs scored in the first three innings.

