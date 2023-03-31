AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Flag Football team captured their first win of the season with an 18-0 win over the Excel Christian Academy Spartans on Tuesday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

With mostly clear skies to the west and north and dark overcast clouds to the south and east, the few sprinkles that came down were gone by game time as any heavy rain or storms skirted harmlessly out of range.

