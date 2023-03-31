AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Flag Football team captured their first win of the season with an 18-0 win over the Excel Christian Academy Spartans on Tuesday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
With mostly clear skies to the west and north and dark overcast clouds to the south and east, the few sprinkles that came down were gone by game time as any heavy rain or storms skirted harmlessly out of range.
The Red Devils scored first with five minutes left in the first quarter on defense when Jaymara Jackson stepped in front of the Spartan receiver to pick off a pass and returned it down the right sideline 45 yards for a touchdown. After the failed extra point attempt, Avon Park held a 6-0 lead.
The Avon Park defense forced a quick three and out after trapping the Spartan runner for a large loss, a near interception by Jailyn Orellana and a blocked pass by Tori Hester that forced Excel to punt the ball.
The Red Devils got the ball on the Spartans 35. Five yard runs by Jah’Viece Bonds and Skyler Navarro made it third and five. Bonds ran again for two yards to bring up fourth and three.
A ten yard pass from Skyler and a defensive holding call put the ball on the five yard line where Bonds took it around the left side for the five yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 12-0 first quarter lead.
Neither team scored in the second quarter as Avon Park went into the half maintaining their 12-0 lead.
Avon Park started the third quarter on offense and put together a 65 yard drive that was highlighted by a 30 yard pass completion to Navarro to Jailyn Orellana and capped it off with Navarro throwing a 15 yard touchdown pass over the middle that increased the Red Devils lead to 18-0.
With the game firmly in Avon Park’s control, driving to near the red zone half way through the fourth quarter, the game was brought to a halt with an injury to a Spartan player and a charge call against Avon Park with Avon Park winning 18-0 to improve to 1-4 on the season.
The Red Devils are away both games next week as they travel to Kissimmee on Tuesday to play Gateway Panthers (3-5) then to Lakeland on Thursday in a rematch of this game against the Excel Christian Academy Spartans.