AVON PARK – Four games in and the Avon Park Red Devils Boys Soccer team has yet to lose a game with two wins and two ties after beating the Tenoroc Titans (0-2) 8-0 on Wednesday in Avon Park.
From the start to the end, Avon Park remained in controlled of the game, possessing the ball on Tenoroc’s side of the field for a large majority of the time.
The Red Devils had several shot attempts and corner kick opportunities early in the game, missing by the slightest of margins to the left, right or above the net to include an off the post.
Fifteen minutes into the game, Avon Park finally posted their first goal of the night on a 10 yard shot by Omar Valencia-Calixtro from the left side. The Tenoroc goalkeeper made the stop, but was ruled inside the line of the net for the score and put the Red Devils up 1-0.
“I was glad to see we did not get frustrated when we missed those shots early” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler “we have that tendency, but we did very well tonight keeping our composure.”
Five minutes later, Valencia-Calixtro struck again, breaking away up the middle and firing in a fifteen yard shot to the right side of the net to put Avon Park up 2-0.
Avon Park continued to put pressure on the Titans with five more shot attempts and two corner kicks and a 17 minute dry spell in scoring until 2:43 left in the half.
Avon Park took a shot at goal, the goalkeeper lost control of the ball and Valencia-Calixtro punched it in from a few yards out for his third goal of the game and giving the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.
Valencio-Calixtro added another goal, his fourth for the game, with time being kept on the field, with a 15 yarder from the left side to give Avon Park a 4-0 halftime lead.
The Red Devils came out strong in the second half, with Bryan Sanchez-Guzman getting a breakaway two minutes in to make a 10 yarder up the middle that made the score 5-0.
With 29 minutes left in regulation, Valencio-Calixtro made a beautiful pass across the field to Sanchez-Guzman who kicked a five yard shot into the right side of the goal to increase Avon Park’s lead to 6-0.
Sanchez-Guzman scored again nine minutes later on breakaway on the right side, got past the goalkeeper who came out to make the stop and shot an easy empty net goal to make the score 7-0.
Avon Park ended the game a couple of minutes later with 18:35 left on the clock on a goal by David Najera-Guzman, who dodged the goalie on a breakaway to make the shot five yards out to make the final score 8-0, game ended on the mercy rule.
Avon Park will play away at Frostproof (2-0) in a 3A District 6 matchup on Monday.