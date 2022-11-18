AVON PARK – Four games in and the Avon Park Red Devils Boys Soccer team has yet to lose a game with two wins and two ties after beating the Tenoroc Titans (0-2) 8-0 on Wednesday in Avon Park.

From the start to the end, Avon Park remained in controlled of the game, possessing the ball on Tenoroc’s side of the field for a large majority of the time.

