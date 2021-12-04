SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils dominated Thursday against the Sebring Blue Streaks. The Red Devils shutout the Blue Streaks, 8-0. Unfortunately the Blue Streaks have had a rough start to their season and have yet to score a goal. This loss dropped Sebring’s record to 0-4-1 while the Red Devil’s record is boosted to 3-1 on the season.
“I am really proud of the guys,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “It has been a couple of years of hard work to get to the point where we can score goals that freely against a pretty decent team. They dominated from beginning to end, controlled the entire field and scored the goals. They did all the little things right. This is a big win for us, Sebring is one of those games we get excited for but I feel like our guys have made a couple of statements now. At the beginning of the season we beat Hardee, Frostproof and now Sebring. I feel like we are starting to achieve the dominance in our area that we have been wanting.”
Avon Park jumped into the lead early. Omar Valencia-Calixtro made a quick pass to David Nejera-Guzman who found the back of the net from the right side to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead with 27:49 left in the first half. The Red Devils’ had a corner kick that was sent sailing in from the boot of Bryan Sanchez-Guzman and off the head of Eric Marquez for another goal putting Avon Park up 2-0 with 23:11 left in the first half.
Avon Park’s Sanchez-Guzman kicked in another corner kick to Najera-Guzman who sent it past Sebring’s diving goalkeeper, Orien Wichester, to increase the Red Devils’ lead to 3-0 with 6:11 left in the half. Winchester made four saves for Sebring. The Red Devils weren’t done scoring in the first. Frederick Grabner rocketed a long shot into the net at the buzzer to give Avon Park a commanding 4-0 lead at the end of the first half.
“We really did beat ourselves tonight,” said Sebring Coach James Ashley. “We have a whole season to figure it out and I hope we do. The positive is we started the first 20 minutes with the ball never leaving our half. Slowly we gave up one chance where we didn’t markup in the middle of the field and that one goal we didn’t recover. There is a lot of positive but we need to carry what we did in the first 20 minutes throughout the entire game. We played one-fourth of a game tonight so we have to do better. Tonight we started to get press from Alex Morales and he gave us a little light that we can finish. I think defensively our four defenders played the entire game the best they could. You can’t be under pressure the whole game because you will make a mistake and every time we made a mistake Avon Park capitalized.”
In the second half the Red Devils continued to build their lead. Najera-Guzman passed to Willie Armenta-Catalan who kicked the ball in with 35:52 left in the game. Avon Park’s Alejandro Hernandez was 25 yards out and launched the ball into the net furthering the Red Devils’ lead to 6-0.
Valencia-Calixtro charged down the open field as the Sebring keeper came out diving in attempt to snag the ball but Valencia-Calixtro sent the ball into the open net expanding Avon Park’s lead to 7-0 with 11:11 left on the clock. Bryan Sanchez-Guzman kicked the ball from 25 yards out to score the final goal Avon Park needed to defeat the Blue Streaks, 8-0. Sanchez-Guzman also contributed three assists. The Red Devils’ keeper, Wesley Hair, made four saves. Sebring’s Miguel Arceo and Luis Martinez each made a shot on goal while Alex Morales made two shots on goal but they could not penetrate the Red Devils net.
“Next week we will face Lake Placid and we will see how that goes,” added Virkler. “The player that was the driving force for us was Freddie Grabner who played center-midfield and did a huge amount of winning the ball back so we could stay in possession the entire game and scored a goal. He was kind of the key. He is an exchange student from Germany and we have him for a year. He came into our team, bonded very quickly and has found his place over the last couple of games. I feel like this was his breakout. We are glad to have him.”
The Blue Streaks were back in action Friday night against Parrish Community and Avon Park faced DeSoto with results unavailable at press time. The Red Devils’ will be on the road Tuesday to take on the Hardee Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Sebring’s next game is Friday, Dec. 10 in Hardee starting at 7:30 p.m.