AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks swim teams performed well at the Class 2A-District 8 Championship swim meet hosted by the Red Devils on October 27 and participated by eight schools.
The McKeel Wildcats swept the championship, winning both the girls and boys in total team points. Combining for 1075, the Wildcat girls posted 584 points and the boys tallied 491.
Sebring finished third in overall total points with 552.5, the Blue Streak girls finished third with 292 and the boys second with 360.5. Avon Park finished fourth in overall total team points with 521.5 with the girls finishing fifth with 176 points and the boys in third with 345.5 points.
Notable finishes for the local teams in the championship include the following:
Sebring finished third in both the boys and girls 200 Medley Relay; for the girls, Meagan Glisson, Jenson DeWitt, Sophia Kogelschatz and Leila Henry finished at 2:08.50. For the boys; Bertrand Cox, Grant Saunders, William Cochlin and Mason Griffin finished at 1:56.80.
Avon Park’s Luke McGrath finished fifth in the 200 freestyle at 2:15.15.
Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz finished fourth in the 200 Individual Medley at 2:30.44 and Avon Park’s William Barben and Sebring’s William Cochlin finished fourth and fifth in the same event with times of 2:32.81 and 2:33.38 respectively.
Sebring’s Mason Griffin finished third in the 50 freestyle at 24.4 seconds and Jackson Barben finished fifth at with a time of 25.02.
Avon Park’s Josh Farless placed first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.61 and first in the 100 backstroke with a of 57.01.
Sebring’s Kogelschatz and Avon Park’s Barben both finished fourth in the 100 Freestyle.
Avon Park placed fourth in the 200 Freestyle consisting of Kendal Lambert, Madison Talley, Riley Sevigny and Hollie Myers with a time of 1:58.75.
The Red Devils boys finished third in the 200 Freestyle consisting of Josh Farless, William Barben, Dorian Taylor and Jackson Barben with a time of 1:40.41.
Sebring’s Meagan Glisson placed fourth in the 100 backstroke posting a time of 1:10.16.
In the 400 Freestyle relay girls, Sebring finished third and Avon Park finished fourth while the Avon Park boys finished third and the Blue Streaks boys finished fourth.
“It has bee a whirlwind of a week” said Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee. “With districts last Monday and Tuesday, we did not find out for sure who was advancing to Regionals until last Saturday. A few days later we are at Fort Pierce and then Indian River State College.”
“We are excited that almost 50% of our team qualified” added Lee. “All four boys relay and two of the girls (200 and 400 freestyle) made it. Hollie Myers in the 100 backstroke, Madison Talley in diving and Josh Farless seeded first in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.”