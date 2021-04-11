AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils held on to an early lead to beat the Sebring Blue Streaks 6-5 at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Friday night. The Red Devils avenged a 16-1 loss at the hands of the Blue Streaks back on April 4 in Sebring.
With the win, Avon Park improved to 10-7 on the season and the Blue Streaks fell to 13-7.
Avon Park took a quick lead scoring three times in the bottom of the first. Garrick Rowe got things going with a leadoff single into left field and later pushed to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Price.
The Red Devils took a 1-0 lead after Dawson Bryant singled into centerfield to drive in Rowe. Josh Regino followed with a single into center and both Bryant and Regino combined for a double steal putting Bryant on third and Regino on second.
With two outs, Stanley Holdman came up with a clutch hit with a ground ball up the middle into centerfield that scored both Byrant and Regino to put the Red Devils up 3-0.
The Blue Streaks answered back in the top of the second as two walks and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Zachary Doorlag put Sebring on the board with a line drive single into left field that drove in two runs as the Blue Streaks got with one of the Red Devils, 3-2.
The Red Devils scored three more runs in the bottom of the second, all after the first two batters grounded out. A walk to Mason Price, courtesy runner Brad Benton, Bryant reached on an error and a single by Regino into left field loaded the bases.
A balk called on the Blue Streak pitcher brought in Benton to give the Red Devils a 4-2 lead. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Holdman, for the second inning in a row, singled into centerfield to drive in Bryant and Regino as the Red Devils finished the second inning with a 6-2 lead.
After two scoreless innings, Sebring stormed back in the top of the fifth inning with their version of a two out rally. Doorlag lead off the inning reaching first after getting hit in the back by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt and a groundout advanced Doorlag to third with two outs.
Avon Park nearly got out of the inning as Case McClelland struckout on a wild pitch and was able to reach first and allowed Doorlag to score to make the score 6-3. Peyton Spencer came in as a courtesy runner for McClelland, stole second base and scored on a single by Reid Whitehouse as the Blue Streaks pulled to within 2 at 6-4. Whitehouse later scored on a passed ball as Sebring tighten the score further, trailing by one at 6-5.
Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh innings as the Red Devils held on to win 6-5.
Doorlag led the Blue Streaks with two runs batted in and Cameron Kimbrell came in relief to pitch four scoreless innings on three hits and eight strikeouts.
Bryant led the Red Devils with three hits and Holdman had a game high 4 runs batted in. Mason Price earned the win pitching 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts and Josh Regino pitched in relief with 2.1 scoreless innings on one hit a three strikeouts.
The Blue Streaks play at home on Tuesday as they host the Hardee Wildcats at 7 p.m. and the Red Devils play at home on Tuesday against the Frostproof Bulldogs at 7 p.m.