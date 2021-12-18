AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils dominated on the court Tuesday night when they host the Fort Meade Miners. The Red Devils outplayed the Miners 74-48 boosting Avon Park’s record to 3-4 for the season.
“This game gets us ready for our game in Somerset on Saturday,” said Avon Park Coach Garland Gillette Jr. “Connor Lambert surprised me tonight, I didn’t know he had it. It was great to hear the crowd getting behind us. We are going to work on our defense, boxing out and rebounding. It is starting to come together and they are starting to believe we can play ball. Truth be told we should be undefeated at this time but there were some little quirks in there.”
The Red Devils jumped to the lead early in the first period with William Maloy sinking a free throw and Ja’marion Davis netting a 3-pointer but Fort Meade evened the score with a pair of buckets. Maloy, Tyrike Loyd and Davis each made baskets respectively to push Avon Park into a 10-5 lead. D’Marcus Perry went two-for-two at the line and Jaheem West added a free throw to further the Red Devils lead to 13-8 with 1:16 left in the first. Perry and West each made a rebound and Maloy made a shot off the glass to give Avon Park a commanding 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Miners chopped at the deficit at the start of the second period making seven points bringing the score to 19-15. Davis passed to Maloy who was under the basket for an easy layup. Maloy added another layup where he was fouled on the play and sent to the line where he made a free throw. Jose Silva and Maloy each made jump shots giving the Red Devils a 16-15 lead. The Miners sank a 3-pointer and added a free throw to cut the deficit to 26-19 before Avon Park went on an impressive 13 point run rocketing their lead to 38-19. Silva made a rebound shot for the Red Devils and Connor Lambert went two-for-two from the line giving Avon Park double the points of Fort Meade, 42-21. As time ran out in the first half, Loyd made a rebound that escalated the Red Devils lead to 44-23.
In the third period the Red Devils elevated their lead out scoring the Miners 21-10. Jermaine Myers led the Avon Park with four buckets and added a jump shot for a total of nine points. Davis contributed three baskets, Perry sank a 3-pointer and Maloy added a bucket. Davis made a team high 17 points and seven assists for Avon Park while Maloy contributed 13 points on the night. The Miners made a pair of threes and added a couple of jump shots but Avon Park’s lead was an overwhelming 65-33 at the end of the third.
During the fourth period the Red Devils sent in Leonardo Roque and the crowd got behind the freshmen chanting his name every time he got his hands on the ball. Roque made a basket for the Red Devils and the crowd went wild. Lambert made a basket off the glass and netted a three at the top of the key. Perry dunked the ball sending the crowd into an uproar and the Red Devils defeated the Miners 74-48.
The Red Devils will travel to take on the Somerset College Prep Academy Spartans today with tipoff set for 2:30 p.m.