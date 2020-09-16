AVON PARK – Rain showers from the west did not quite reach River Green Golf Course on Monday, allowing the Avon Park Red Devils girls golf team to get in their first match of nine holes against the Frostproof Bulldogs.
“It went good out there today” said Head Coach Whit Cornell. “For our first time out with limited practice with everything going on with Covid and the weather, I thought the girls played really well.”
Score wise as a team, Avon Park got the win as Frostproof only had two golfers and Avon Park was able to staff a full team of five.
Tori Cornell led the Red Devils with a nine hole total of 61, Abby Penfield and Addi O’Berry followed with 63. Hannah Sheffield shot 67 and Hannah Gonzalez fired a 71.
Forstproof’s Harley Ruskin posted the best nine hole total of 55 and Molly Massey finished her afternoon on the links with an 81.
“I saw a lot of good shots and a lot of good things to build on,” added Cornell. “Seniors are playing much better than they were when they were freshmen. Overall, we need to improve on our putting. It was fast today and a lot of slope to deal with, but the girls handled it well. Need to work on chipping and putting, we can reduce our scores considerably on just putting alone.”
The Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks on the links at River Greens Tuesday evening with results unavailable at press time. The Red Devils will then host the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Thursday, Sept. 24.