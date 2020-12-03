AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devil boys soccer team won their first match of the season to even their regular season record to 1-1 and build on the program’s steady improvement over the past few years, with a 5-1 decisive win over the Moore Haven Terriers Monday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“I am pleased with the way we played tonight” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “We controlled the ball well, kept it on their side on the field, made good passes and choices. We did miss a lot of goal on missed shots, but we will improve on that.”
It did not look promising for the Red Devils to start the game as Moore Haven’s Hector Secundino shot through a gap in the Red Devil defense and scored from 25 yards out to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead in less than two minutes into the game.
After that, it was all Avon Park as they controlled the center of the field.
With 24 minutes left in the first half, Avon Park tied the game at one on a 25 yard goal by Bryan Sanchez-Guzman from the center of the field to the left side of the net.
The Red Devils took the lead with 13 minutes left in the first half as Avon Park worked the ball down the center and left side with Sanchez-Guzman scored his second goal of the game from 15 yards out to make the score 2-1.
Avon Park struck again two minutes later on a goal by Fererico Ramirez-Marcelo from 15 yards center to the left side of the goal as the Red Devils took a 3-1 lead.
The Red Devils continued to apply pressure taking several shots over the next six minutes until a pass from the left side to the center in front of the Moore Haven goal was headed in by Damian Felix to make the score 4-1 headed into the intermission.
Avon Park continued to pressure the Moore Haven defense, having several shot opportunities that missed their mark as they were either blocked by the Moore Haven goal keeper, bounced off the posts, wide left or wide right.
With all that, Avon Park scored with two minutes left on a 15 yard kick from the left side by Alejandro Hernandez on what looked like a simple roller to stop, but rolled up goal keepers arms and lost control as the ball went into the net to make the final score 5-1.
The Red Devils will travel to Lake Placid on Friday to face the Green Dragons and host the Frostproof Bulldogs on Monday.