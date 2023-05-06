The evening had a mystical quality before the Avon Park Red Devils and the Fort Meade Miners started play in Fort Meade for the Class 3A-District 7 baseball championship. A slight haze in the air and a big moon rising that started at the horizon down the right side of the field and rose above the lights by the end of the game.
In the end, the Avon Park Red Devils (15-11) pulled a little magic from the air to beat the Fort Meade Miners (17-9) 2-0 to claim the Class 3A-District 7 trophy and themselves as district champions.
Fort Meade starting pitcher Trey Henderson held the Red Devils scoreless and hitless for the first three innings, facing the minimum of nine batters for that period.
Avon Park starter Eric Harrison Jr nearly matched Henderson, holding the Miners scoreless on two hits as both teams went into the fourth inning in a scoreless tie.
In the top of the fourth inning, Avon Park got their second base runner of the game when Giovannia Perez reached on a leadoff walk. Perez advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Bradley Benton to put him in scoring position.
Jalan Gordon followed with a blast over the right field fence to that scored both him and Perez to give Avon Park a 2-0 lead.
Avon Park continue to ride the magic as Harrison reached on a third strike passed ball and Kaden Bryant reached on after being hit by a pitch to give the Red Devils two runners in scoring position with one out.
The magic quickly ran scarce and gone completely as the next two batters struck out to end the inning with the Red Devils holding a 2-0 lead.
Magic was no longer a requirement as Harrison commanded the mound to silence the Fort Meade bats in the fourth and fifth innings, retiring six of seven he faced as Avon Park continued to hold a 2-0 lead after five innings.
A leadoff double by Harrison in the sixth inning and a leadoff single by Nicholas Rowe in the seventh inning both fell empty with runners stranded on third base.
Harrison finished the sixth inning, giving up a single on a high bouncer over third base while posting three strikeouts as Avon Park maintained their 2-0 advantage going into the bottom of the seventh.
With Harrison reaching his pitch count, Avon Park brought in Brody Green to start the seventh. Green got the first two batters out on a fly ball to center and a groundball to second before making things interested.
Fort Meade hit back-to-back singles before inducing a groundball to short in which Benton ran to second to get the force out to end the game and making Avon Park the Class 3A-District 7 Champions with a 2-0 win over Fort Meade.
Harrison pitched six innings, giving up no run on three hits, striking out seven and walking two in the win. Jalan Gordon drove in the only two runs in the game with his homerun in the fourth inning.
Avon Park advances to Class 3A-Region 2 tournament and will travel to take on the Berkeley Prep Buccaneers on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start.