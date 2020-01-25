AVON PARK — With a convincing 64-24 win over district opponent, the McKeel Wildcats (9-8, 3-2), the Avon Park Red Devils extended their current winning streak to four games while improving to 17-2 overall and 6-0 in Class 4A-District 11 standings.
“Our style is to play physical,” said Avon Park coach Jeremy Wortinger. “When we are not able to play that way, we struggle. We have some players that are injured, we make some adjustments and see how things work out.”
The Wildcats made the first basket of the game and it did not take long for the Red Devils to make those adjustments. Jatayvia Jackson converted a 3-point play and a couple of steals by Jamya Houston were converted into easy baskets by Houston putting the Red Devils up 7-2 spurring a 17-point scoring spree by Avon Park.
Baskets Jackson and Houston were bookended with 3-pointers by DaShayla Hawthorne and Tori Hester that gave Avon Park a 17-2 lead.
The quarter ended with McKeel managing another basket and Avon Park’s Ashanti Singh hitting a 3-pointer as the Red Devils enjoyed a 20-4 first period lead.
Leading 25-6 in the second quarter, Hawthorne increased the Red Devils’ lead to 27 scoring eight unanswered points on two 3-pointers and a steal that resulted in an easy layup to make the score 33-6.
McKeel outscored the Red Devils the final three minutes of the half 7-5 as Avon Park went into halftime with a 38-13 lead.
McKeel played with Avon Park for the first five minutes of the third quarter, keeping the game within 23 at 44-21, until Hawthorne and Houston forced five consecutive turnovers that led to easy layup baskets that extended the Red Devils lead to 33 at 54-21 and finally 54-23 to end the third quarter.
Baskets by Avon Park’s Jade Bell and Aaliyah Brown made it a 35-point game at 58-23, which initiated the running clock with six minutes left in the game. Avon Park finished with a 6-point run to win by a final score 64-24.
Kemarri Giles led the Wildcats with 7 points and Alexis Trent followed with six in the loss.
Hawthorne led the Red Devils with 18 points with Houston adding 14 and Jackson posting 11 in the win.,
Wortinger noted that the last week (next week) of the season before heading into districts will be a brutal one as they play all three games on the road against Ft. Meade, DeSoto and Lake Wales on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday respectively.