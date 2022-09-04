AVON PARK – For the second week in a row, the Avon Park Red Devils football team posted fifty points on the board while pitching a shutout in a 50-0 win over the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
Not since the 2016 season, when Avon Park went six games scoring over 40 to include three straight over 50, have Red Devil fans seen this amount of scoring from the Red Devils.
Yet it was not offense that scored the first points for Avon Park, it was defense as Jeran Jones picked up what appeared to be an incomplete screen pass and ran it 20 yards into the end zone. No whistle and the officials ruled it as a lateral and a touchdown to give the Red Devils an early 6-0 lead.
Avon Park recover a muffed snap on Jordan Christian’s next possession on the Seahawks’ 15 yard line and scored two plays later on a 16 yard run by Jerdarion Hilton to make the score 14-0.
Hilton would score again towards the end of the first quarter on a 50 yard run around the right sideline to give the Red Devils a 22-0 first quarter lead.
An interception by Avon Park’s Jeremy Atkinson to end the first quarter set the Red Devils next scoring drive to start the second quarter. Avon Park capped off a 7 play 37 yard drive on a 11 yard touchdown run by Nick Rowe to expand Avon Park’s lead to 30-0.
The Red Devils took advantage of good field position on their next possession as they went 40 yards on 4 plays with Rowe scoring his second touchdown as Avon Park would take a 37-0 lead into the half.
With the running clock implemented to start the second half, Avon Park still added two touchdowns in the third quarter, a 16 yard run by Hilton for his third touchdown of the game and Semaj Bennett scored on a nine yard scamper to make the score 50-0, which would be the final score after a scoreless fourth quarter.
The Red Devils racked up 358 yards on the ground while holding the Seahawks to 4 offensive total yards.
Though Avon Park did not turn the ball over and created five, four fumbles and one interception, Avon Park continued to hamper themselves with penalties as they had the flag flown at them 17 times that cost them 185 yards.
Jerdarion Hilton led the Red Devils with 154 yards and 3 touchdowns on 9 carries. Nick Rowe rumbled for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries. Semaj Bennett added 59 yards on 4 carries and a touchdown.
Avon Park will host the Lake Region Thunder (0-1) next Friday at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park with a 7:30 p.m. start time.