AVON PARK – In a duel swim meet that was not going to be competitive in team points do to sheer numbers, the Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs last Thursday for some competitive individual and relay racing.
The Red Devils bested the Bulldogs in overall points 350-98, with Avon Park taking the advantage in the girls 155-56 and the boys 195-42.
Despite the points gap, the Bulldogs did come away with four individual race wins with Avon Park taking the other 20.
“We are working on some things” said Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee, “plus this allows all of our swimmers a chance to compete and get pool time in a competitive atmosphere.”
Frostproof’s Head Coach Rachel Nicholson concurred, “We can’t compete at this time in total points, so our concentration is improving individual times and I am pleased to see steady improvements with our swimmers.”
Frostproof won both 100 Backstroke events as Paige Davis won the girls 1:36.85 and the Anthony Kinder won the boys with a time of 1:23.07.
Shelby Hutto won the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:40.41 and the 500 Freestyle, finishing at 6:23.08.
Avon Park won the remaining 20 events as follows:
200 Medley Relay:
Girls: Kendal Lambert, Riley Sevigny, Hollie Myers and Kinsloe Barben – 2:25.41
Boys: Will Barben, David Mulero, Luke McGrath and Jackson Barben – 2:10.20
200 Freestyle:
Girls: Emma Welch – 2:59.11
Boys: Luke McGrath – 2:20.29
200 Individual Medley:
Boys: Will Barben – 2:40.64
50 Freestyle:
Girls: Hollie Myers – 29.65
Boys: Barben Jackson – 25.63
100 Butterfly:
Girls: Hollie Myers – 1:25.54
Boys: Kye Pollard – 1:15.57
100 Freestyle:
Girls: Riley Sevigny – 1:12.07
Boys: Jackson Barben – 59.12
500 Freestyle:
Boys: Luke McGrath – 6:16.43
200 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: Kendal Lambert, Destany Beck, Madison Talley and Hollie Myers – 2:07.42
Boys: Dorian Taylor, Alex Batz, Kye Pollard and David Mulero – 1:55.09
100 Breaststroke:
Girls: Kendal Lambert – 1:29.57
Boys: David Mulero – 1:22.94
400 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: Kinsloe Barben, Emma Welch, Britney Sosa and Riley Sevigny – 5:11.73
Boys: Luke McGrath, Will Barben, Kent Clark, Jackson Barben – 4:11.56
Avon Park will be competing again tonight at home as they host the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons.