SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls basketball team (6-4) fell short to the Avon Park Red Devils (8-1) on Tuesday night 39-31 in a much anticipated matchup as the Blue Streaks continue to make strides in rebuilding their girls’ basketball program.
With both teams similar in many aspects and a key player for Avon Park, Zoe Wortinger, visibly hobbled and playing gingerly after recovering from an injury, the Red Devils were able to establish court dominance early in the game as they scored ten of the first thirteen points to take a 10-3 lead.
Picking up the void for Avon Park was Sydnee Scully, who scored five of the Red Devils points.
Avon Park stretched their lead to nine to end the first, highlighted by three pointers by Tori Hester and Wortinger at the buzzer as the Red Devils held a 17-9 advantage.
From that point on, both teams played pretty much a stalemate game. Avon Park expanded their lead to 13, 21-8 to start the second quarter on baskets by Jamya Houston and Jatayvia Jackson.
Sebring answered in the form of Keely Jones, scoring six unanswered points to slash Avon Park’s lead to seven 21-14 near to the half and Avon Park held a seven point, 22-15, advantage at the half a few seconds later.
Tough defenses hampered scoring in the second half as the game got a little more physical, through that Sebring made produced a 7-1 early on a three pointer by Shamari Jones and baskets by Jones and McKaeyla Hood as they chopped Avon Park’s lead to one, 23-22 with 4:51 left in the third.
Avon Park answered the call and refused to relinquish the lead as baskets by Jackson, Houston and a shot beyond the arc by Scully regained an eight point advantage, 33-25, to end the third quarter.
Both teams swapped a few baskets in the first part of the fourth quarter as the Red Devils continued to hold an eight point 39-31 advantage with four minute to play.
Both teams went into defensive mode and both teams were held scoreless during the final four minutes as Avon Park held on to the win, 39-31.
Jatayvia Jackson led the Red Devils with 11 points and Scully scored ten in the win.
Keely Jones led the Blue Streaks with a game high 12 points and McKaeyla Hood added ten.
Avon Park finishes this week with a pair of home games; last night (Thursday) against Hardee with results unavailable at press time and Friday night against Lake Placid with an 8 p.m. start time.
Sebring played Desoto last night with results unavailable at press time and they host the Clewiston Tigers at 8 p.m. tonight.