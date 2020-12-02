AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils passed their first tough test of the season with a resounding 66-34 win over the George Jenkins Eagles on Monday night in Avon Park.
Both teams came in with 3-0 records and George Jenkins was actually a bit higher in the Maxpreps rankings coming into the game.
“It was a solid effort against a good team,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “We played excellent tonight, our girls rose to the occasion, they (George Jenkins) are an aggressive team, a big team and a physical team.”
Avon Park scored the first six points of the game, a basket by Kenaya Littles and a pair of free throws each by Zoe Wortinger and Jamya Houston. The Eagles answered with a pair of threes by Nellie Jackson to tie the game at 6.
DeShayla Hawthorne put the Red Devils back on top with an underhand layup and a basket by Wortinger coupled with a free throw put Avon Park up 11-6 and ended the first quarter leading 11-8.
What seemed to be a competitive game got no closer than two points with the Red Devils leading 12-10, Avon Park then exploded on a 12-2 run with Houston scoring eight points during that span including capping it off with an offensive rebound that she put back up for two as the Red Devils held a 24-12 lead. Avon Park went into the half leading 26-16.
The second half was all Avon Park as they opened scoring, sparked by a three pointer by Wortinger, the first nine points to extend their lead to 35-16.
The Red Devils continued to roll with a 7-1 run, this time initiated on a 3-pointer by Littles as Avon Park’s lead swelled to 25 points at 42-17 and finished the third quarter with a 27 point lead, 46-19.
The Red Devil defense continue to play aggressive, getting called for fouls in which the Eagles converted 11 of 18 from the charity stripe, but was held to just two baskets for 15 points.
The Red Devils scored 20 points in the fourth quarter with Hawthorne scoring ten with two 3-pointers to make the final score 66-34.
“I am very pleased with our defense,” added Wortinger. “Anytime you hold a good team to 34 points, that is a good effort.”
Te’Asia Myrick and Jackson led the Eagles with 8 points each.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game high 15 points, with Hawthorne and Houston both reaching double digits with 12 and 11 respectively.
Barring any Covid rescheduling, the Red Devils traveled to DeSoto on Tuesday night and play at Sebring against the Blue Streaks on Friday with the JV playing at 6:30 p.m. and varsity at 8 p.m.