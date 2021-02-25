AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils improved to 5-0 this season with an 18-8 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-2) in a game that the Red Devils scored three runs in three different innings and nine in one and the Green Dragons had a six run inning.
Avon Park came out swinging as Dawson Bryant led off the first inning with a single and scored on a base hit by Derrick Rowe and two errors by the Green Dragons would lead to two more runs as the Red Devils took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
The Red Devils doubled up on their advantage in the second inning with three more runs. Stanley Holdman led off with a walk and Bryant followed with an infield single to short. A passed ball put both in scoring position with Holdman scoring on a sacrifice fly by Rowe to make the score 4-0.
Bryant scored on a ground ball error hit by Josh Regino and later scored on a single by into right-center by Dillon Jackson to put the Red Devils up 6-0 after two innings.
Lake Placid answered with a two out mini rally in the top of the third. Eli Ming opened the inning for the Green Dragons with a walk and appeared he may get stranded as the next two batters struck out. Layton Harrison kept the inning alive with a walk to put runners on first and second.
Casen Simmons followed with a ground ball single towards second base that may have been an inning ending routine out with the exception of taking a major bad hop over the shortstops shoulder that allowed Ming and Harrison to score to cut the Avon Park lead to four, 6-2.
Just as it seemed that Lake Placid was going to make a game out of this contest, Avon Park pulled away in the bottom of the third and nearly threatened to end the game in the third on the 15 run rule. Avon Park was stopped short as they scored nine runs on three hits, six walks, two hit batters and an error.
Jalen Gordon led off with a walk and two batters later Stanley Holdman reached after being hit by a pitch. Both scored on a groundball to short by Dawson Bryant, who reached on a throwing error to first as Avon Park regained their six run lead to 8-2.
Two walks loaded the bases and a sacrifice fly by Jackson made the score 9-2. A hit batter loaded the bases and a walk brought another across the plate as Avon Park’s lead swelled to 10-2 with the bases still loaded.
Gordon, who led off the inning, tripled to the wall in right-center field to clear the bases as the Red Devils lead widened to 11 runs at 13-2. Singles by Kaden Bryant and Rowe each drove in a run as Avon Park finished the inning with a 15-2 lead.
After a silent fourth inning in which neither team scored, Lake Placid cut the Red Devil lead nearly in half in the top of the fifth.
Alen Torres led off with a single into center and two walks loaded the bases with no outs. Troy Hovis forced in a run after being hit by a pitch to make the score 15-3.
With bases loaded and no outs, Landon Goodwin singled down the left field line to drive in two and Holden Martin drove in two more with a single and scored himself on a three base throwing error from the catcher to second base that went into the outfield as Lake Placid plated six runs on two hits to narrow Avon Park’s lead to seven at 15-8.
Avon Park put together a two out rally in the bottom of the fifth as Dawson Bryant walked and scored on a single by Rowe. A walk to Regino was followed by a double by Ty Martz down the left field line to bring home Rowe and Regino to give Avon Park an 18-8 lead, ending the game on the ten run rule.
Lake Placid will be away on Friday to play Vero Beach, then home on Tuesday, March 2, as they host LaBelle.
The Red Devils will be at home this Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park as they face the Clewiston Tigers.