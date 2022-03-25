AVON PARK — Some sloppy play on defense and the mound coupled with quiet bats in the middle innings were the main culprits for the Red Devils’ loss Tuesday night.
Avon Park (7-4) fell to the Hardee Wildcats (9-1) 6-3. It’s the team’s third consecutive loss and drops it to 2-3 in the last five games.
It didn’t take long for both teams to get runs across as Hardee struck in the first. A leadoff double by Kellon Lindsey had the Wildcats in prime position with nobody out. Hardee moved him over with a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error by Avon Park’s Garrick Rowe.
Red Devils starter Josh Regino escaped the inning though. He came back to strike out one Hardee batter and forced a groundout to Kaden Bryant at third.
The Red Devils got their offense going too in the first. Leadoff man Stanley Holdman reached on a single and advanced on an error in the outfield. Rowe laid a bunt down to get him over and ended up with a single himself.
Avon Park’s Dawson Bryant, with runners on the corners, grounded out to shortstop but that ground ball scored Holdman and moved Rowe to second. After a grounder by Regino moved Rowe to third, it was up to Jalan Gordon with two outs.
The lefty outfielder slapped a pitch by the third baseman and into left field, scoring Rowe and giving his team a 2-1 lead. That’s where the rally ended as Eric Harrison lined out to end the inning.
Regino had a rougher start to the second compared to the first. He hit the first two batters he saw. Then he fell behind 2-0 to his next batter.
However, the righty battled back for the strikeout and then forced a pop out in foul territory near third base. But the top of the Hardee lineup came back around. Lindsey singled on the first pitch he saw for a run batted in and a tie ball game.
Then a flare out to Gio Perez in left by the two-hole man Boone Pazzaglia brought home Lindsey and another runner for a 4-2 Hardee lead.
That’s where the scoring stopped for some time as Regino traded scoreless innings with the Wildcats’ Carson Montsdeoca, their best arm.
Avon Park’s best chance to score before the seventh inning came in the fourth. Regino got it going with a leadoff walk. After Gordon struck out, Harrison hit a line drive to the opposite field in right with a hustling Regino going first to third.
The Red Devils couldn’t capitalize though as the next batters struck out and popped out weakly back to Montsdeoca on the mound.
Avon Park’s Regino posted a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth. He forced the first batter to fly out to center field after an extended at-bat. But the Wildcats then hit back-to-back singles.
That ended Regino’s night as Brad Benton relieved him. Regino finished with four runs allowed (three earned) on six hits accompanied by six strikeouts with no walks but two hit batters. After allowing four runs in the first two innings, he shut out the Hardee lineup for the next 3.1.
“I’m confident with him,” Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson said of Regino postgame. “Whenever he’s on the mound he always gives us a chance to win. Obviously, he didn’t have his best stuff (Tuesday), but he battled through it.”
Benton kept the Wildcats from scoring thanks to a strikeout and a line out to Perez in left field.
After another scoreless frame by the Red Devil offense, the Wildcats extended their lead. They had runners on the corners after a single, balk and a dropped third strike passed ball. A well-placed squeeze bunt then scored a run.
Despite the defensive lapse, the Red Devils picked up an out as Regino fired to catcher Dawson Bryant who tagged out Montsdeoca at home. Montsdeoca tried to take advantage of a decoy rundown between first and second.
It seemed Avon Park would’ve escaped with just one run tacked on as Benton forced a ground ball to Harrison at first. Unfortunately, the first baseman’s flip to the covering pitcher went wide and allowed a run to score.
“Two, three errors and the walks and the hit batters kills us,” Jackson said on his team’s defense Tuesday night. “When you give free bases — percentages are high for those runs to score.”
Avon Park tried its best to mount a game-tying comeback. It looked bleak as both Benton and Kaden Bryant went down on strikes against reliever Casen Gough. But eight straight wide ones to both Perez and Holdman plus some wild pitches gave Avon Park runners on the corners.
Rowe drove in Perez from third on a single. A walk to Dawson Bryant loaded the bases and placed the tying run on first at 6-3. But Regino ended up striking out with Lindsey on the mound to end the ball game.
After putting up two runs in their first ABs of the day the Red Devils went scoreless for the next 5.2 until that RBI single from Rowe (his team-leading 10th RBI of the season). Avon Park batters reached just four times in 20 chances from the second until two outs in the seventh.
“The first inning they came out and had great approaches, good two-strike approaches and did what we’re supposed to do,” Jackson said. “And then the next five innings, the approach went out the door. We just didn’t do what we practiced.”
Avon Park faces LaBelle, Frostproof and Lakeland Christian all on the road the next three games. It’ll need to be road warriors if it wants to stop this losing streak any time soon.
“It’s challenging but it’s (like) anything else,” Jackson said about snapping a losing streak on the road. “It’s still baseball. You still got to come out and do what we do and play how you’re coached and execute. The biggest thing is just throw strikes, play defense and have good approaches at the plate.”