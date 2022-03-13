AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils varsity baseball team rebounded from their first loss of the season earlier this week to defeat the Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-5) on Friday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Green Dragons took a first inning lead after Donovan Lusby singled into right field and was able to advance to third on a two base error when the ball got past the Avon Park right fielder.
Lusby then scored on a single into left field by Jake Morgan to give Lake Placid a 1-0 lead.
Lusby, also the starting pitcher for Lake Placid, kept Avon Park scoreless the first two innings before the Red Devils were able to post two runs in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Avon Park’s Stanley Holdman reached first after being hit by a pitch and reached second on a single by Garrick Rowe into left field. With Dawson Bryant at bat, it appeared that Holdman and Rowe were both on the move, with Rowe going nearly halfway to second.
The Lake Placid catcher tried to pick Rowe off at first, over throwing the first baseman with the ball going into right field, allowing Holdman to score from second and Rowe to advance to second to tie the game at one.
Bryant singled into left to advance Rowe to third and a bloop single into left by Josh Regino brought in Rowe to give Avon Park a 2-1 lead.
Lusby got out of the third without further damage by striking out the next two batters.
Lake Placid brought in a new pitcher, Jermiah Mulligan, to start the bottom of the fourth and the Red Devils bats responded with six base hits.
Kaden Bryant led off with a double into center field and a courtesy runner was cut down attempting to steal third. Mulligan struck out the next batter and nearly got out of the fourth when Giovanni Perez hit a shallow fly ball into right-center field that bounced off the glove of the center fielder in a sliding catch attempt that resulted in a double for Perez.
That set off a chain of two out base hits by Avon Park. Singles by Holdman, Rowe, and D. Bryant each drove in a run to expand Avon Park’s lead to four, 5-1. Regino then put an exclamation point on the inning with a two run homerun over the left field fence to put the Red Devils up by six, 7-1.
Lake Placid added two runs in the sixth inning as Jake Morgan led off with a double into left-center field and later scored on an error. Josh Morgan later drove in Casen Simmons with a two out single into center field to make the score 7-3.
Neither team scored in their final at bat as Avon Park held on to the 7-3 win.
Jake Morgan led the Green Dragons with two base hits and Owen Phypers pitched two scoreless innings.
Dawson Bryant led the Red Devils with three base hits, Josh Regino had three RBIs and Kaden Bryant pitched four innings, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five.
Both teams will be in tournaments starting Monday with Lake Placid at home against Clewiston on Monday at 10 a.m. Avon Park will play South Lake at home with a 4 p.m. start time.