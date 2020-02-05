LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted the Avon Park Red Devils on Thursday night in a battle of county rivals. The game was like the first meeting between the two schools, as Avon Park defeated Lake Placid 70-59.
Avon Park Red Devil’s coach Marcus Dewberry’s team started on fire. The Red Devils took an early 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game. The Green Dragons chipped away at the deficit. Lake Placid’s Bilal Abuelouf would hit two 3-pointers as the Green Dragons led 13-8 after the first quarter.
The Red Devils found themselves down but not out in the second period. Avon Park’s Malcolm Dewberry heated up for thirteen of his team-high 32 points in the second quarter. Teammate Kyron Martel contributed five points as the Red Devils fought back to tie the game at 29 at halftime.
“First of all, I was really proud of how we fought to tie the game up going into halftime, that showed a lot of growth for my guys and I’m proud of them for that,” said coach Dewberry. “I just consulted with my coaches and just try to figure out what defense and what strategical things we can do to start off the second half. I’m proud of my guys and the heart they showed today.”
In the third period, Lake Placid’s Erskin Toliver scored nine of his team-high 22 points. The Green Dragons controled the tempo and took a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Much like the second quarter, the Red Devils outplayed and out-hustled the Green Dragons. Dewberry, Martel, and Kevin Young ignited the scoring for the Red Devils. Avon Park outscored the Green Dragons 25 to 10 in the fourth period on their way to a 70-49 victory.
“I had a freshman play the first varsity game of his life tonight,” Dewberry said. “His name is William Malloy. He got in and did all of the little things I asked him to do, which is why we won the game. Setting up screens for my point guards, and they were great screens. He was battling down there with number 44 (Lake Placid’s One Sholtz). He gave up, maybe 5-6 inches, but he just fought.”
Lake Placid hosted the Clewiston Tigers last nights in the Class 4A-District 11 tournament, results were unavailable at press time. The Avon Park Red Devils traveled to face the Okeechobee Brahmans Monday night in the Class 4A-District 11 tournament. The Red Devils fell short to the Brahmans 90-38 and were knocked out of the District Tournament.