LAKE PLACID — Originally scheduled to play the last game of the season, the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils ended up playing each other in the first game of the year as both the teams they were scheduled to play canceled due to COVID-19.
There was a prolonged delay at the start of the game when the lights went out and only two of the four sets of lights were able to work. The game was eventually played as the Red Devils capitalized on Green Dragons miscues for a 14-6 win at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium.
“We made mistakes,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Carl White. “It’s frustrating, but we will find the time and work them out. Right now we got Dragons beating Dragons. We talk all day long how important it is not to give anybody anything. We are going to be a great football team, but right now we are not in a place that we can give anybody anything.
“When we take points off the board and stuff like that, it is hard for us to bounce back from that. Down the road I believe we will a be a great football team that can overcome some mistakes, but right now we are not there.”
Avon Park threatened late in the first quarter as Stanley Holdman ripped off a 60-yard run down the right sideline to the Lake Placid 11 yard line. The Lake Placid defense stiffened as they stopped the Red Devils on third and two at the three and forced a turnover on downs the next play to keep the game scoreless in the first quarter.
Lake Placid seemed to strike lightning midway through the second quarter with a 75-yard post pass over the middle for a touchdown, but that score was wiped out faster than then lights going out earlier in the game due to a penalty.
Lake Placid fumbled on the next play that was recovered by Avon Park’s Zach Love.
With under a minute to play in the first half, a bad snap, which plagued the Green Dragons all evening, resulted in a 31-yard loss and the Red Devils gaining possession at the Lake Placid 9 yard line with 18.1 seconds left.
Avon Park’s Kevin Young scored on the next play on a bootleg to the left to give the Red Devils a 7-0 halftime lead.
Avon Park increased their lead to 14-0 midway through the third quarter on a 48-yard run by Young, again down the left sideline.
Lake Placid answered quickly with a 90-yard kickoff return. The Red Devil’s blocked the extra point to keep an eight point lead at 14-6.
With less than a minute to play, Lake Placid was poised to make a late run as they reached the Red Devil’s 30-yard line with 18.9 seconds left in the game, then it was over when they lost their fourth fumble of the game, this recovered by Avon Park’s Ty Martz to seal the win for Avon Park, 14-6.
“Is it what I expected?” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “I don’t know, but I’m very proud of what the kids did, it is a testament of the work the kids put in since June 15. We made some mistakes, shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times and we got some things we need to work on this week. Overall, proud of the kids, they battled to the end.”
White also expressed his pleasure on how his Green Dragon defense played.
“Our defense played lights out, we can harp on the loss, but I am so proud of our defense, any time we only give up 14 points, we should win that game. Lamar Gayle, I can’t say enough about that kid, he pinned his ears back and played ball tonight.”
“We are going to find some positives out of this, we can beat on the negatives all day long and I sure will, but not everything we did was bad. Losses hurt and sting a little more when you think you have a good football team.”
Lake Placid is schedule to play Fort Meade next Friday at home. The Red Devils are next scheduled to play October 2 at home against Discovery.