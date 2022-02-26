AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils outlasted the Lake Region Thunder in a nine inning 4-3 thriller that started with a bizarre twist at Charles R. Head Field on Thursday Night.
The Thunder started the game by scoring twice in the top of the first, Gregory McClelland led off with a walk and scored on a one out double into left field by Brock Joyce to take a 1-0 lead. Joyce later scored on an error that put the Thunder up 2-0.
Avon Park battled back in the bottom of the first to get a run back as Garrick Rowe, Dawson Bryant and Kaden Bryant walked to load the bases with two outs. Jalan Gordon singled into left field to bring home Rowe and keep the bases loaded though they were unable to do any further damage, finishing the inning trailing the Thunder 2-1.
The second inning took a bizarre turn as the plate umpire, apparently enforcing the rules about players on the playing field and some comments being made, randomly tossed a Thunder player out of the game.
At the start of the bottom of the second before Avon Park’s at bat, a lengthy but calm discussion between the Lake Region Head Coach and the plate umpire led to the Lake Region Head Coach being tossed out of the game.
Then a fan made a comment, nothing dirty, and the umpire wanted the police to escort him off the premises.
When play did resume, the Red Devils were able to tie the game at two on an RBI single by Holdman into center.
Avon Park took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as one out singles by Bradley Benton and Giovanni Perez combined with a walk to Holdman loaded the bases with one out.
Benton scored on a groundball to third by Rowe to give the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 3-2.
Lake Region answered in the top of the sixth inning as a walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly into center scored one run to tie the game at three with two outs and Red Devils’ pitcher Kaden Bryant minimized the damage by striking out the next batter to end the Thunder threat.
The seventh and eighth inning were scoreless as the Red Devils went into the bottom of the ninth tied at three.
Lead off walks to Perez and Holdman and an intentional walk to Dawson Bryant loaded the bases with one out. Eric Harrison singled into right field to drive in Perez to give the Red Devils a 4-3 win.
Harrison led the Red Devils with three base hits to include the game winner. Rowe pitched five innings giving up two hits and one earned run and Benton struck out five in two innings of relief pitching.
Avon Park hosted the Lake Placid Green Dragons Friday night with results unavailable as of press time. The Red Devils will host the Lake Wales Highlanders on Monday with a 7 p.m. start time.