AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Varsity Baseball team (4-0) extended their winning streak to four games to start the season with a 3-1 win over the Lake Wales Highlanders on Monday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
The game featured two outstanding pitching performances by Avon Park’s Josh Regino and Lake Wales’ Parker Brown, both pitching complete games and both giving up only three hits. Regino struck out ten and Brown struck out nine in the contest.
The major difference was Regino spread his hits allowed throughout the game, allowing base runners on base every inning except for the seventh inning and holding the Highlanders to one run.
Brown stymied the Red Devils and had five one-two-three innings, but gave up three hits in one inning that allowed Avon Park to score three.
With the first two innings going scoreless, the Red Devils finally broke through in the bottom of the third when Brad Benton smashed a one out double over the left fielder’s head. Giovanni Perez followed with a walk and a flared a bloop single into right field by Stanley Holdman that landed in between the first baseman, second baseman and right fielder to load the bases, still with one out.
Garrick Rowe hit a clutch single up the middle to score Benton and Perez that gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead. Holdman later scored on a wild pitch that boosted Avon Park’s lead to 3-0.
The Highlanders manufactured a run in the top of the fifth after Chad Riedel was awarded first after being hit by the pitch and stole second base to start the inning. After a pop up to third for the first out, the Highlander’s Jovan Cole hit a come backer to Regino.
Regino attempted to get the lead runner at third, only to have the throw go errant into foul territory in left field to allow Riedel to score, making the score 3-1. Regino worked out of the fifth without any further damage with groundball out to third and short.
Regino also worked out of a sixth inning jam after Mason Mixenbaugh led off with a double into right centerfield. Regino was able to induce popups to second base and short and ended the Highlanders’ threat with a strikeout to maintain a 3-1 lead.
Regino finished strong as he, for the first time in the game, set the Highlanders’ down in order to include two strikeouts to give the Red Devils’ the 3-1 win.
Avon Park will attempt to keep their unbeaten streak intact on Thursday night as they travel to Fort Meade and next Tuesday they will travel to Sebring to play the Blue Streaks.