LAKELAND — Avon Park Red Devils volleyball lost in three sets to one against the Discovery Spartans. Discovery took the first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-23, the Red Devils won the third set 25-23 but fell in set four 27-25 in the first round of the Class 4A-District 8 volleyball tournament Monday night. The loss ends the Red Devils’ season.
Despite the loss, they definitely saved their best for last.
“They showed a lot of heart,” said Hannah Rast, filling in for Brianna Roque for the second straight time. “They showed a lot. It’s honestly one of the best games that I’ve seen them play this season.”
Set 1 set the tone with neither team willing to give up much ground or stay down for long. Jenny Wirries started at the service line and picked up two aces. But two consecutive errors from Avon Park tied it up.
Through the first 19 points, Avon Park worked for an 11-8 lead. But the 20th point went to Discovery and so did the ball. They utilized that possession to reel off three kills followed by two aces. The Red Devils trailed 14-11.
Avon Park ended the run but the Spartans came right back with four straight points. However a service error and a pair of kills nullified it. Both teams traded points until three straight Discovery errors brought Avon Park within one at 21-20.
But the Red Devils struggled with errors and couldn’t keep themselves in it. Two Avon Park errors and two kills from the Spartans ended the first set in Discovery’s favor.
The second set started with both teams tied at 5-5 through the first 10 points. A block made it 6-5 Red Devils but a service error from Rhema Volny tied it back up. Discovery claimed its first lead outscoring its opponent 4-2 to go up 9-8.
Down 12-10, a Discovery service error brought Isabela Torres to the line. With her serving, the Red Devils scored four straight points – capped off with two aces by Torres – for a 15-12 advantage. But Avon Park couldn’t hold the lead for long as a service error followed by seven consecutive Spartan points made it 20-15.
But the Red Devils wouldn’t go down without a fight. A furious rally ensued. After a pair of errors sandwiched a Madison Cornell ace, Discovery grabbed two quick kills. But Cornell got her team the ball back with another kill. Then Brenna Elder took over. She posted three kills that surrounded a Volny ace. The gap was closed to 24-23. Unfortunately a Spartan kill defeated any chance of second set victory for Avon Park.
Elder was a key part of the Red Devil offense the entire match. She was heavily involved and registered a number of kills from the left side. Rast said they’ve been working with her all season to get more confident to take swings. That showed itself Monday night.
“I always tell her, ‘Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. If you don’t make mistakes, you don’t grow,’” Rast said. “You don’t want to be stagnant in where you play. And tonight is a great example. She was not scared to swing and how many points did she score for us?”
Set 3 saw the Red Devils fell behind 3-0 then respond with a 5-0 run containing kills, a pair of Torres aces and punctuated with a block. Discovery tied the set at 7-7 and the Red Devils built an 11-8 lead out of it. But a short Spartan run gave them a 15-14 advantage.
Outscoring Discovery 2-1 tied the set again this time at 16-16. Then the Red Devils turned it on. Torres recorded several aces in a 6-0 run to make it 22-16. The Spartans tried to mount a rally of their own similar to Avon Park’s in Set 2. But kills from Elder and Lacey Barcinas gave Avon Park Set 3.
Rast sprinted down the line and leapt in the air with excitement as the bench exploded and surrounded the lineup that was on the court for the final points.
Rast attributed her team’s Set 3 win to an uptick in efficiency.
“They got points off of our errors. If we minimize those errors, we come up on top and that’s what that third set displayed,” she said. “We made less errors that game.”
And the Red Devils were determined to tie the match up at two sets. The fourth frame was a knockdown, drag-out brawl with both teams throwing haymaker after haymaker. The Red Devils trailed for most of it but battled to grab a late lead. Up 23-20, it seemed the match was destined for a fifth set.
But a crazy comeback by the Spartans ended up tying the set up at 25-25. A Discovery kill made it 26-25. Avon Park seemed to tie it back up with a kill of its own but an appeal from the Spartans resulted in a match-sealing point for Discovery. And a crushing loss for Avon Park.
The officials ruled on second touch, when Wirries saved a ball less than an inch from the right post, the ball hit the antenna and thus was an error. A hard way to lose a match.
As a former player, Rast understands the kind of pressure her players were under and how hard it is to lose a match in that way. But the way they played without fear put their season-long growth on display.
“Just seeing them come out of their shell,” she said. “A lot of people are communicating, there’s a lot more hustle. There’s a lot more want for the game. Unfortunately, a lot of that’s coming from my seniors, which I’m sad because we’re losing them. But just seeing that they’ve got this passion that’s just blossomed over the course of the season, it’s beautiful to see.”