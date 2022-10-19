LAKELAND — Avon Park Red Devils volleyball lost in three sets to one against the Discovery Spartans. Discovery took the first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-23, the Red Devils won the third set 25-23 but fell in set four 27-25 in the first round of the Class 4A-District 8 volleyball tournament Monday night. The loss ends the Red Devils’ season.

Despite the loss, they definitely saved their best for last.

