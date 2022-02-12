AVON PARK – In a stunning low scoring game, the Avon Park Red Devils girls’ basketball team (22-3) lost in the first round of the Class 3A-Regional Tournament to the Cardinal Newman Crusaders (12-15) by a final score of 32-25.
No, not a misprint as two aggressive defenses held the opposing offenses in check throughout the game that made taking clean shot a rare commodity.
Avon Park only made three baskets in the first quarter, one each by Jiyana Walker, Zoe Wortinger and Jamya Houston, but it was still good enough to hold a three point advantage after the first quarter after the Crusaders only managed to score three points in total against the Red Devil defense.
The momentum shifted in the second quarter to Cardinal Newman as they held Avon Park scoreless for over four minutes and scored eight straight points, five by Julia Vazquez and and a three pointer by Amy Manzano as the Crusaders took a five point lead.
With 3:39 left in the first half, the Crusaders behind a three pointer by Alysha Fenelus and a bucket by Kori Wimberly out paced baskets by Avon Park’s Walker and Sara Jackson to expand their lead to six, 16-10.
Cardinal Newman ran the last minute thirty down to a final shot that came up short to retain their 16-10 lead at the half.
The Crusaders expanded their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 8-4 with the help of three pointers by Madison Mingo and Fenelus at Cardinal Newman’s lead reached double digits at the end of the third quarter, 24-14.
Avon Park started to battle back in the fourth quarter, still down by ten, 26-16, with 3:08 left in the game, baskets by Jatayvia Jackson and Wortinger coupled with a pair of free throw by Wortinger had the Red Devils within six, 28-22, with 45.1 seconds left in the game.
Skylar Navarro dropped a three pointer in for Avon Park to cut the Crusaders lead in half to three points, 28-25, with 31 seconds left in the game.
Avon Park tried fouling, but Kori Kimberly for Cardinal Newman was up to the challenge as she hit four straight down the wire to make the final score 32-25 to knock the Red Devils out of the tournament.
Wimberly scored a game high 10 points for the Crusaders and Mingo added nine in the win.
Houston led the Red Devils with eight points with Wortinger scoring six in the loss.