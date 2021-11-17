KATHLEEN – The Avon Park Red Devils Youth Pee Wee came within a couple of minutes of forcing an overtime in the Division 2 Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference Super Bowl game before giving up a late score to the Plant City Colts in a hard fought 22-14 loss.
The Plant City Colt took there opening drive and marched 58 yards in nine plays that took nearly seven minutes off the clock to score on a 19 yard pass play to the left side to take a 6-0 first quarter lead over the Red Devils.
Avon Park’s first drive was riddled with penalties after moving the chains for a couple of first downs and were forced to punt after eleven plays that resulted in a net total of minus 15 yards after penalties to to finish out the first quarter and hold the ball until midway through the second.
Both teams had possession once more before the half, moving the ball slightly as the Avon Park defense solidified to force a punt and the offense running out of time as the Colts went into the break with a 6-0 lead.
The second half was a complete turn around as a fired up Red Devil squad received the second half kick off and returned it to their own 32 yard line.
From there it was three straight runs by Yabriel Rodriguez, the first for 29 yards plus 15 more for a horse collar penalty on Plant City. The second for 18 yards to reach the six yard line, both runs around the right side. The third was power football, straight up the middle as Rodriguez went in standing up. With the kick by Sergio Duran, Avon Park held its first lead of the game, 8-6.
Plant City answered on their next possession, scoring on a 57 yard pass play as the Colts reclaimed the lead 14-8 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
Avon Park replied, this time using Jhamariae Cleveland, Jordan Williams and Malcolm McKenzie in tandem to travel 52 yards in seven plays with Williams finishing the drive up the middle for a five yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were forced to punt, the last being Avon Park to Plant City with four minutes left in the game. After the Red Devil stopped Plant City for a big eight yard loss, the Colts busted loose for a 58 yard run around the left side to reach the Red Devil 10. A couple of plays later, the Colts scored around the right side to take a 22-14 lead.
Avon Park got the ball back, but with limited time would expire on them as the Red Devils fell short to the Colts, 22-14.
Rodriguez led the Red Devils with 78 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown and McKenzie rushed 37 yards on 10 carries.