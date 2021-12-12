AVON PARK – Missing an integral part of their offensive and defensive scheme due to injury, the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season, snapping a seven game winning streak on Friday night at home against the Lake Wales Highlanders (7-1), 41-26.
“For some reason we start our games slow,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “It takes a minute to get into the tempo and finally get it going, that is pretty common for us.”
“Obviously, we are a different team without her (Zoe Wortinger),” added Wortinger “but it is what it is and we still have to play.”
Lake Wales did not wait for Avon Park to find the tempo as they started fast as Jameria Robinson hit a three pointer, Avon Park quickly responded with a basket by Jamya Houston to make the score 3-2.
The Highlanders stepped up the defensive pressure to hold the Red Devils scoreless the rest of the first quarter while scoring ten unanswered to take a 13-2 lead after the first quarter.
Lake Wales extended their scoring run to 15 straight to start the second quarter before Avon Park’s Skylar Navarro broke the string with a three pointer two minutes in to make the score 18-5.
With Lake Wales clearly in charge at the moment, they went into a slow down offense in which they held the ball for four minutes and the Avon Park defense did not pressure to run the clock down to two minutes left in the half.
When play did resume, both teams added three points to their tally as Avon Park went into the half trailing 21-8.
Lake Wales expanded their lead to fifteen in the third quarter in a defensive oriented game though the Avon Park offense started to show more life as baskets by Tori Hester, Sydnee Scully, Jaelyn Bell and a three point baseline jumper by Jiyana Walker to end the third quarter cut the Lake Wales lead to ten to make the score 30-20.
That is as close the Red Devils got as they scored five points to start the fourth to take a 35-20 lead and eventually gave the Red Devils their first loss of the season in a 41-26 decision.
Danshelle Mickel led the Highlanders with a game high 15 points with Robinson adding 13.
Jamya Houston led Avon Park with 10 points in the loss.
“They were getting more comfortable as the game went on,” noted Wortinger. “Anytime you have new players in new roles, there is going to acclamation period and as they get more acclimated, we will get better. I am proud of the girls, they worked hard tonight and I am looking forward to our upcoming games.”
It will be a busy schedule next week for Avon Park as the play Sebring Tuesday night in Sebring and then play at home Thursday and Friday against Hardee and Lake Placid respectively.