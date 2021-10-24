ENGLEWOOD — Avon Park Football will finish below .500 this season but still has a chance to make the playoffs.
The Red Devils lost on the road to the now 7-0 Lemon Bay Manta Rays 42-6 Friday night. The loss is Avon Park’s third straight and the Red Devils fell to 2-5 on the season with it. They have just two games remaining on the schedule in Frostproof and Lake Placid.
Coach Lee Albritton said the team struggled to get off to a good start in this losing streak and the Red Devils found themselves in a hole early on for the third consecutive contest.
Lemon Bay gained possession immediately by utilizing a pooch kick; a strategy it employed throughout the game on kickoff coverage. It went right down the field and scored in five plays for a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Avon Park couldn’t do much as it went three-and-out on its first possession. It looked as if the team would stare down a 14-0 lead early on. The Manta Rays drove all the way down to Red Devil five yard-line and a great defensive play caused a fumble and recovery by Avon Park to keep Lemon Bay out of the end zone.
“That was a huge stand. They were looking on drive two to go up 14-0 real quick and the defense came up big,” Albritton said.
The Red Devils worked hard to get out of the shadow of their own goal posts and drove out to the 24 before punting. A rapid Manta Ray drive to the goal line was moved back by a holding call. Avon Park actually forced a fourth and goal situation from the five. The pass rush pressured quarterback Trey Rutan. He lobbed a pass toward the goal line where was a receiver waited uncovered.
The receiver held onto the ball, put the Manta Rays up 14-0 and started what would be a dominant second quarter for Lemon Bay. It rattled off 28 unanswered points after that as it capitalized on Avon Park miscues.
A kick-catch interference penalty on punt coverage had the Avon Park defense facing a short field and the Manta Rays scored on the first play of the drive. Then a mental error on kickoff return resulted in another Manta Ray possession in AP territory because a return man tried to field a kick over his shoulder. Lemon Bay scored two plays later.
A fumble by the Red Devils set up another Lemon Bay scoring drive and an interception down to the Avon Park goal line allowed the Manta Rays to score once more. All of a sudden Lemon Bay led 42-0 with a little under five minutes left in the first half.
Albritton pointed to turnovers as a key reason for that quarter getting so out of hand.
“That’s been our Achilles heel all year,” he said. “I want to say we had four or five turnovers… and they all seemed to pile up in that second quarter.”
Ja’Marrion Brown and the Avon Park offense tried to get on the board before the half ended as they drove down to the Lemon Bay 32. However, four straight incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs. Lemon Bay took a knee to end the first half up 42-0.
Albritton mentioned how they had to go to max protection to get Brown some time in the pocket. That limited how many players were running routes for Avon Park downfield thus making the pass easier to defend for Lemon Bay.
His squad did find some success in the second half. The defense got another fumble recovery to end a Lemon Bay drive and even forced a turnover on downs to get off the field later on.
The Avon Park head coach said his halftime speech was similar to the one when they trailed after big against Clewiston: the team is playing for pride in the second half.
“How much are you willing to put on the line for your teammates to make this halfway decent score?” was Albritton’s message. “They never gave up in the second half. They kept fighting so I was proud of them for that.”
On the final offensive possession of the game, Avon Park finally got on the board. Brown did well to make plays with his feet but a couple of big plays in the passing game really helped out the drive. The first one featured a 35-yard bomb from Brown to Tyrike Loyd to get the ball to the Lemon Bay 40 yard-line. Several plays later, Brown and Loyd connected again on a slant route for 14 yards on third down to give the offense first and goal from the five.
On third and goal, Brown handed off to Nick Rowe who plowed ahead for the score to make it a 42-6 ballgame. Because the Red Devils scored so late and with the running clock in effect that ended up as the final possession of the game as both teams let the clock tick down to all zeroes.
Even with wins over Frostproof and Lake Placid, the Red Devils will finish at best 4-5. But, Albritton doesn’t care what his team’s record is if they make the postseason.
“If we do what we’re supposed to do then let the chips fall where they may we have a good shot of making the playoffs,” Albritton said. “That’s our goal at the beginning of the year is to make the playoffs. Obviously, you want a winning record but the ultimate goal for the season to make the playoffs because once the playoffs happen anything can kind of happen.”