SEBRING — High school baseball is back in Highlands County as Sebring hosts The Preseason Classic at Fireman’s Field. Avon Park and Hardee kicked off this four-team round robin style exhibition tournament on Monday.
The Red Devils came away with a 5-3 win thanks to a big day from Jacob Jackson at the plate and a good overall defensive performance. A great step forward to begin the season.
“We had a good three weeks of practice leading up to it but it was nice to be able to play another opponent,” Head Coach Kyle Jackson said.
Brad Benton started on the mound. Though the numbers don’t count for this week, the senior picked up the win as he did well to limit the Wildcats and evade trouble.
The only run Hardee scored on Benton was in the bottom of the first on an RBI double. But with another runner in scoring position, the right-hander forced a first-pitch groundout and a strikeout in a 3-2 count to escape the inning.
Avon Park then loaded the bases in the second as Eric Harrison reached on an error, Benton worked a four-pitch walk and Nick Rowe smashed a single with two strikes. Jacob Jackson smacked a 2-1 pitch with one out on a line drive into center field that scored both Harrison and courtesy runner Jamaree Welch for a 2-1 Red Devil lead.
Benton came out in the next half inning and following a five-pitch walk, sat down three consecutive batters via strikeouts – never seeing worse than a 2-2 count in those three batters. After another zero in the third, he finished with seven strikeouts to two walks while allowing one run and two hits.
“That was good to see from him,” Jackson said. “He got in a couple jams early and was able to get out of them and we expect that out of him all year.”
Meanwhile, Jacob added to his great night at the plate. After Gio Perez put the Red Devils up 3-1 with a single in the fourth, Jacob smashed his second two-RBI hit in the top of the fifth to make it 5-1.
He finished the game 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, one run scored and a double. His coach was happy to see it.
“It was good, he was aggressive at the plate and got timely hits when we needed them and just have to keep that going throughout the year,” Jackson said.
However, the Red Devils did run into some trouble in the later innings. Reliever Brody Green had to work out of a bases loaded scenario of his own creation. Fortunately, he escaped with no runs against him.
But the Wildcats mounted a rally against Green in the bottom of the fifth. Kellon Lindsey started with a leadoff triple. A single from the next batter scored him. A second single and a misplay on it in center field put runners on the corners.
The Red Devils picked up two outs on a strike-em-out-throw-em-out but a delayed steal from the runner on third made it 5-3. However, Green forced a pop out to shortstop on the next batter to prevent any additional runs.
Jaret King took over in the six and seventh innings. He allowed just one baserunner while striking out two batters over the two frames to pick up the save.
Jackson said postgame it’s early so he’s not too worried about pitchers just yet but believes if they can pitch well and play defense then Avon Park will be in a lot of games and win a lot of them. He was also glad with how his team played defense Monday. Additionally, he got everyone on his roster in the game to get good experience.
One thing he thinks his team will need to work on is his pitchers getting to their spot when it comes to backing up. Multiple times he caught pitches not in the correct position when the ball was in play.
The Red Devils will have one more opportunity to get some things cleaned up in a game situation on Friday against Palm Harbor before games start counting for real against LaBelle on Feb. 21.