AVON PARK – Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Class 1A-District 4 dive and swim events to qualify for regionals earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.

At districts, according to Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee, the top two in each individual events advance automatically to regionals and the number one relay team for each event advances. Everything else remains a waiting game until all the districts for the region have submitted their times to see who qualifies to advance.

Recommended for you