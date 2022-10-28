AVON PARK – Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Class 1A-District 4 dive and swim events to qualify for regionals earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.
At districts, according to Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee, the top two in each individual events advance automatically to regionals and the number one relay team for each event advances. Everything else remains a waiting game until all the districts for the region have submitted their times to see who qualifies to advance.
In the mean time, Lee was proud to announce that two Avon Park School records were broken. The Girls 200 Medley team of Kendal Lambert, Alain Lemler, Madison Talley and Nicole McGrath set a new school record with a of 2:07.79. Lambert also set a new school mark in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 59.82.
Only three individuals at this time are guaranteed going to Regionals, Dorian Taylor and Madison Talley from Avon Park, Chloe Leblanc from Lake Placid; all divers.
Girls 1 Meter Dive: (1) Chloe Leblanc 380.55 Lake Placid. (2) Madison Talley 368.60 Avon Park. (4) Ashlynn Cole 292.95 Lake Placid.
Boys 1 Meter Dive: (1) Dorian Taylor 476.10 Avon Park. (3) Reeve Moulds 294.40 Avon Park.
Those in wait and have a chance of moving forward to regionals until the final qualifiers are announced are listed below:.
Girls 200 Medley Relay: (4) Lake Placid 1:59.40; Jamie Creel, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc. (5) Avon Park 2:07.79; Kendal Lambert, Alaina Lemler, Madison Talley and Nicole McGrath.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (4) Avon Park 1:57.31; Mark Barben, Marco Montanez, Kent Clark and Leslie (Jack) Barben. (5) Lake Placid 2:00.42; Colton Krueger, Charlie Arseneau, Luke Wirick and Christian Bobo.
Girls 200 Freestyle: (7) Patricia Sapp 2:16.47 Lake Placid.
Boys 200 Freestyle: (7) Mark Barben 2:15.87 Avon Park. (8) Christian Bobo 2:20.32 Lake Placid.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: (4) Jamie Creel 2:22.70 Lake Placid. (8) Lily Stam 2:42.45 Lake Placid.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: (4) Marco Montanez 2:27.19 Avon Park. (6) Kent Clark 2:32.61 Avon Park. (7) Colton Krueger 2:35.25 Lake Placid.
Girls 50 Freestyle: (7) Chelsea Leblanc 27.56 Lake Placid. (8) Alaina Lemler 28.85 Avon Park.
Boys 50 Freestyle: (6) Jack Barben 23.62 Avon Park. (8) Eli Ming 24.22 Lake Placid.
Girls 100 Butterfly: (5) Chloe Leblanc 1:06.87 Lake Placid. (7) Madison Talley 1:14.68 Avon Park.
Boys 100 Butterfly: (5) Eli Ming 58.25 Lake Placid.
Girls 100 Freestyle: (8) Kendal Lambert 59.82 Avon Park.
Boys 100 Freestyle: (8) Jack Barben 52.49 Avon Park.
Boys 500 Freestyle: (7) Kent Clark 6:12.42 Avon Park. (8) Mark Barben 6:14.21 Avon Park.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (3) Lake Placid 1:53.33; Lily Stam, Ashlynn Cole, Brooke Moon and Patricia Sapp. (7) Avon Park 2:15.49; Emma Welch, Katiana Reyes, Britney Sosa and Destany Beck.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (4) Avon Park 1:41.41; Jack Barben, Kent Clark, Marco Montanez and Dorian Taylor.
Girls 100 Backstroke: (5) Lily Stam 1:09.90 Lake Placid. (7) Ashlynn Cole 1:12.45 Lake Placid.
Boys 100 Backstroke: (8) Colton Krueger 1:10.31 Lake Placid.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: (5) Jamie Creel 1:13.89 Lake Placid. (7) Brooke Moon 1:17.39 Lake Placid. (8) Alaina Lemler 1:19.73 Avon Park.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: (5) Marco Montanez 1:13.69 Avon Park. (6) Charlie Arseneau 1:14.36 Lake Placid. (7) Carmine Santiago 1:15.08 Avon Park. (8) Joshua Lemler 1:20.86 Avon Park.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (3) Lake Placid 4:00.89; Chelsea Leblanc, Chloe Leblanc, Lily Stam and Jamie Creel. (4) Avon Park 4:18.71; Kendal Lambert, Nicole McGrath, Madison Talley and Alaina Lemler.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (3) Lake Placid 3:48.23; Zach Ward, Christian Bobo, Colton Krueger and Eli Ming. (5) Avon Park 4:01.66; Dorian Taylor, Mark Barben, Carmine Santiago and Reeve Moulds.
The final list was not available on FHSAA at the time of this story.