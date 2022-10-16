WAUCHULA — The Avon Park Red Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with a 29-21 win over the Hardee Wildcats on Friday night in Wauchula to improve to 3-4 on the season and 1-1 in the 2S District 14.

Avon Park started well, forcing Hardee to punt on their opening series, then took their opening drive 52 yards on six plays for the touchdown. Jerdarion Hilton started the drive with a pitch to the right for 31 yards and Nick Rowe ran for 8 yards to the Wildcat 13 yard line.

