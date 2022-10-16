WAUCHULA — The Avon Park Red Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with a 29-21 win over the Hardee Wildcats on Friday night in Wauchula to improve to 3-4 on the season and 1-1 in the 2S District 14.
Avon Park started well, forcing Hardee to punt on their opening series, then took their opening drive 52 yards on six plays for the touchdown. Jerdarion Hilton started the drive with a pitch to the right for 31 yards and Nick Rowe ran for 8 yards to the Wildcat 13 yard line.
Four plays Rowe scored on a 1-yard plunge and Semaj Bennett converted the run to give Avon Park an 8-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
Hardee answered quickly as Rolant Simon returned the kickoff 70 yards to cut the Red Devils lead to one at 8-7.
After driving 38 yards on eight plays, Avon Park lost the ball on a fumble at the Wildcat 27. The Red Devil defense held firm, forcing a punt that Semaj Bennett returned 59 yards to Hardee’s 21 yard line near the end of the first quarter.
Jerdarion Hilton scored on the second play of the second quarter on a 12-yard run and with the kick by Eric Marquez, the Red Devils owned an eight point lead at 15-7.
Later in the second quarter, the Red Devils put together another long drive consisting of 11 plays that went 67 yards and took 6:18 off the clock with Tyrike Loyd hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 left in the first half. With the extra point, Avon Park’s lead expanded to 15 at 22-7.
Hardee took advantage of a short field, starting at the 50 and went the distance in six plays to score on an Edner Cherry yard run to make the score 22-14 at the half.
Avon Park recaptured its 15-point lead on their first drive in the second half going 65 yards in eight plays that was highlighted by a 49-yard run by Hilton and capped off with a 4-yard pass from KJ Massey to Darian Kirkland to make the score 29-14.
A lightning delay was called after Hardee got the ball back, when play resumed, the Wildcats drove the ball 59 yards in eight plays with Angel Patino scoring on a 1-yard run after Avon Park stopped Cherry twice from the 2-yard line. With the score and extra point, Hardee made it an eight-point game at 29-21 with 3:55 left in the third.
Hardee threatened to score again early in the fourth quarter, reaching the Red Devil 11 before Carlos Andrade intercepted a Wildcat pass. Neither team scored on their next two drives as the game ended with Avon Park holding on to the 29-21 win.
Cherry rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries to lead the Wildcats.
Hilton led the Red Devils with a game high 155 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and Rowe hit the century mark with 101 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Kirkland caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown and Loyd snatched three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Avon Park will travel to LaBelle next Friday in a non-district matchup with a 7 p.m. start time.
FORT PIERCE — The Sebring Blue Streaks dominated against their district foes the Westwood Panthers. The Class 3S District 11 match up was the first for Sebring who now have a record of 4-2 after defeating Westwood, 49-7.
The Blue Streaks cruised through the first half of the game scoring three touchdowns giving them a 21-0 advantage. The Panthers chopped at the deficit before reaching halftime making the score 21-7.
In the third quarter a weather delay temporarily brought the game to a halt but the Blue Streaks came back strong by adding another touchdown in the third making the score 28-7.
Sebring tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win their first district game of the season with a final score of 49-7.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Friday, Oct. 21 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Firemen’s Memorial Field.