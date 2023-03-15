SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team survived a late rally for a 7-6 win over the Riverview Rams in its opening game of the Blue Streak Invitational. The victory marked the Red Devils’ third straight win.

The last time Avon Park was at Firemen’s Field, it held a 4-3 lead over Sebring in the bottom of the seventh and lost 5-4. Against Riverview, it possessed a lead five times that size at 7-2. A five-run fifth inning plus a couple insurance runs in the sixth helped with that.

Recommended for you