SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team survived a late rally for a 7-6 win over the Riverview Rams in its opening game of the Blue Streak Invitational. The victory marked the Red Devils’ third straight win.
The last time Avon Park was at Firemen’s Field, it held a 4-3 lead over Sebring in the bottom of the seventh and lost 5-4. Against Riverview, it possessed a lead five times that size at 7-2. A five-run fifth inning plus a couple insurance runs in the sixth helped with that.
After six of the first seven batters reached, the Red Devils were in danger of a similar outcome. Three singles loaded the bases. A fourth brought in a run. A fifth plus an error by left fielder Jalan Gordon on that hit made it 7-5. After reliever Brody Green hit a batter, a sacrifice fly had Riverview within one with the tying run just 90 feet away.
Green grit his teeth and worked to a quick 0-2 count on his next batter. After two foul balls, the right-hander caught the batter looking for a game-ending strikeout.
Head Coach Kyle Jackson said Green really stepped up and got the job done for the Red Devils. Especially because Avon Park played three games last week and was thus down multiple arms. He has faith in his pitcher’s ability.
It was a moment that encapsulated how they got the win: when things went wrong Avon Park kept fighting instead of hanging its head.
That theme could be seen throughout the game.
It was evident in starter Brad Benton’s six innings allowing just two runs and striking out seven batters on 95 pitches. He didn’t allow the big inning and pitched well when he settled in.
It showed up when Jamaree Welch, Kaden Bryant and KJ Massey teamed up to throw out a runner at home after a double to end an inning that kept the lead at 2-0 for the next half inning.
Lastly it showed up an inning after squandering a bases loaded situation in the fourth, the offense scratched five runs across. Benton and Gordon got it started with singles.
A single from Eric Harrison brought home Benton’s courtesy runner Dorian Taylor. Welch sacrificed both runners over then Bryant walked to load the bases. Massey was hit on the first pitch of his at-bat to bring in Gordon. The first pitch of Nick Rowe’s at-bat resulted in a run too.
A bloop to first base was perfectly positioned to where the only play was at first. That brought the go-ahead run across. And an error on an infield pop-up from Ja’marion Davis allowed both Bryant and Massey to come home for a 5-2 advantage
It was a testament to how putting the ball in play can lead to good things.
“That’s what I keep telling them,” Jackson said. “You’re not going to have your best at-bats all the time but give yourself a chance. Don’t strike out, put it in play and make something happen and that’s what they did well.”
Welch added an RBI single and Bryant grounded out for his team’s seventh run. And obviously they’d need every single one in the seventh. An inning Jackson needed Green to finish to help save some pitching for the tournament’s final two days. They’ll look to get right offensively as well.
Avon Park’s next game of the invitational was against John Carroll Catholic on Tuesday. Results for that were unavailable at press time.