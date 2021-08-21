AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils volleyball team hosted a round robin best two of three preseason matches that included the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons last Tuesday.
The Sebring Blue Streaks, under new coach Chrissy Cecil, swept through the Green Dragons and Red Devils in straight sets, winning two games to none against each team.
Lake Placid and Avon Park finished the evening in the final best two out of three, with Lake Placid winning the first set 25-18, Avon Park winning the second set 26-24 before the Green Dragons won the third set 15-8 for the 2-1 victory.
“This is the only preseason game we will play before the season starts,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “We are mostly underclassmen, we are working on team building and working hard.”
Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder noted that they looked much better against Avon Park than they did against Sebring.
“They (Lake Placid) actually looked like they came out to play,” said Bauder. “I was disappointed when we played Sebring because I know we are a much better team than that, we did not come out strong at all and we did some crazy things.”
“For that I am upset,” continued Bauder. “I am glad we bounced back later against Avon Park, it is early and we still have a lot of things to work on.”
“I did not think we played too bad,” said Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “Considering I have only been with them for a week. I am pretty excited to see them play for the first time, but I think we have a great base.”
“We scheduled 25 games and scheduled in a lot of tournaments,” explained Rogue. “So we are going to be playing a variety of kids who are good and talented.”
Roque indicated that they will be playing in the Lake Wales tournament this weekend and play the Hardee Wildcats at home next Friday with a 7 p.m. start time to start the season.
Sebring will be hosting their first game of the season on Thursday against East Ridge with a 6:30 p.m. start time and Lake Placid will start the season on the road on Tuesday to face the Hardee Wildcats.