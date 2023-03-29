AVON PARK – The Avon Park Boys and Girls tennis teams continue to improve, not quite to the point that they have won a set or a match as they are racking up more game wins and getting close to capturing their first set win. The boys lost to Hardee on the twenty-first four matches to none and the girls fell six matches to none to Hardee and seven to none to Fort Meade this past Monday in Fort Meade.

Aiden Acosta, Avon Park’s No. 1 lost to Hardee’s Braddock Dickey 6-2, 6-1 while Avon Park’s No. 2 Gage Harden came close to winning the first set of the year for the Red Devils, falling to Hardee’s Brett Buzzard 6-2, 7-5.

