AVON PARK – The Avon Park Boys and Girls tennis teams continue to improve, not quite to the point that they have won a set or a match as they are racking up more game wins and getting close to capturing their first set win. The boys lost to Hardee on the twenty-first four matches to none and the girls fell six matches to none to Hardee and seven to none to Fort Meade this past Monday in Fort Meade.
Aiden Acosta, Avon Park’s No. 1 lost to Hardee’s Braddock Dickey 6-2, 6-1 while Avon Park’s No. 2 Gage Harden came close to winning the first set of the year for the Red Devils, falling to Hardee’s Brett Buzzard 6-2, 7-5.
The girls lost all four single matches and both doubles with Hardee’s No. 1 defeating Avon Park’s Brianna Rodiguez 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 had Hardee’s Addi Duncan besting Avon Park’s Savannah Birondo 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 4’s had Micayla Gillespie upping Avon Park’s Emma Welch 6-0, 6-0.
Avon Park No. 2 Natalia Berrera posted the only game wins in singles, losing to Hardee’s Morgan Dickey 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Avon Park’s Brianna Rodiquez and Emma Welch slipped to Hardee’s Morgan Dickey and Addi Duncan 8-2 and Avon Park’s Natalia Berrera and Savannah Birondo succumbed to Hardee’s Laina Canary and Sam Shackelford 8-3 in No. 2 Doubles.
At Fort Meade, No. 1 Brianna Rodiquez and No. 2 Savannah Birondo came close to pulling off their first set win, each losing with identical scores 6-2, 6-4 to Fort Meade’s Maria Daunt Bellio and Mariela Tarango respectively.
Avon Park Head Coach Kathryn Welch, for both the boys and girls, has been impressed on how far they have come in a short period of time.
“They are starting to piece it together,” said Welch “returning serve, putting together rallies and learning the nuisances of the game, how to strategize and think fast.”
Welch did admit she would like to see them hit the ball more like they do in practice and not be afraid of making a mistake.
Welch also added that they work hard, practice hard and have fun even though they are doing so in the blistering heat.
Avon Park will host Lake Placid on Tuesday and travel to Desoto next week before districts start.