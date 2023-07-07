AVON PARK — Like the weather, the 12u boys are staying hot.
Avon Park Ozone won by a wide margin twice with an 11-1 victory over Franklin County Sunday and a 12-2 win against Brooksville on Monday in the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Tournament. Those two wins put them a pair of victories from a World Series berth.
Avon Park 11, Franklin County 1
The score was close after the first two innings with the Red Devils holding just a 2-1 lead. Then they loaded the bases with one out thanks to a Mason Bennett single along with walks from Myles Prescott and Kasen Jackson in the third.
A single from three-hole man Jace Jackson scored both Bennett and Prescott. And a Krew Cobb sacrifice fly brought home Kasen Jackson.
After a shutout inning from Jace Jackson, the Red Devils blew it open in the top of the fourth. A huge two-out rally that featured seven straight hits helped them throw an additional six runs on the board. All Jace Jackson needed was a shutout inning and Avon Park was done early.
He got just that, working around a two-out walk by getting the second of his two strikeouts that inning. Jace Jackson sat down four batters on strikes in two innings of no-hit ball in relief of starter Kolton Elder who allowed one run in two hitless innings.
Avon Park 12, Brooksville 2
The Red Devils actually trailed 2-1 through the first two innings of their Monday contest against Brooksville. But, like other games in the tournament, a big rally propelled them to the win.
Elder started the third inning by being hit by a pitch. Tyler Sipos then worked a five-pitch walk and Bennett followed on four straight to load the bases.
Following a Brooksville pitching change, Prescott kept the patient approach at the dish going with a five-pitch walk to bring in the tying run in Elder.
Kasen Jackson gave his team the lead with a two-run single to left field that scored Sipos and Bennett. A base knock from Jace Jackson drove in Prescott and a Cobb double put two more runs on the board.
After a Jackson Hancock double drove home Cobb, Avon Park left the top of the third inning up 8-2
Avon Park then turned to Cobb in relief of starter SJ Duran. Duran allowed two runs in two innings of work while striking out three batters. Cobb started his appearance with three Ks by striking out the side in the third.
The Red Devils tacked on three more runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth as they cruised to a 3-0 record in the tournament.
Avon Park’s next game would be a rematch against its opening round opponent Ridge Manor.