FROSTPROOF – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Girls’ basketball team picked a good night to win their first game of the season in the first round of the Class 3A-District 10 tournament on Tuesday night with a 22-19 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs (3-12). With the win, the Green Dragons snapped a 20 game losing streak to improve to 1-20 on the season.
“The girls have played hard all season,” said Acting Lake Placid Head Coach Randy Harris. “They played hard tonight and it is nice to see them get a win.”
Scoring was a scarce resource throughout the game and the game remained scoreless for nearly the first six minutes before Lake Placid’s Teraje Walker banked a couple of free throws off the glass and shortly after that scored the Green Dragons’ first basket to give Lake Placid a 4-0 lead.
Frostproof’s Ashlee Gordon cut the lead in half right before the end of the first quarter to make the score 4-2 and tied the game at four with a basket to start the second half.
Lake Placid’s Adrianna Fernandez converted a three point play and Frostproof’s Tania Williams hit from beyond the arc as both team were tied at seven with 4:30 left in the second quarter.
The Green Dragons’ scored three unanswered points to end the first half to go into the break with a 10-7 lead.
Lake Placid’s Teraje Walker hit a three pointer to start the third quarter and hit another to end it to account for the Green Dragons’ six points. Frostproof scored five in between on a three pointer by Tania Williams and two for four from the foul line by Ashlee Gordon as Lake Placid held a 16-12 lead to start the fourth.
Frostproof pulled within two of Lake Placid early in the fourth at 16-14, before baskets by Zoey Young, Adrianna Fernandez and Teraje Walker sparked a 6-2 run to give the Green Dragons a 22-16 lead and eventually winning 22-19.
Lake Placid will continue in the tournament, playing the Avon Park Red Devils on Wednesday night. Results were unavailable as of press time.