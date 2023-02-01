FORT MEADE – Goals, not the ones that go in the net. Attainable and reachable goals set by the Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team of eight wins and a possible district tournament win were set in the beginning of the year. Avon Park surpassed the goal of winning eight games by winning ten (10-6-1).
The second part, a Class 3A-District 6 tournament win fell a bit short on Monday night in Fort Meade in a 6-1 loss to the Fort Meade Miners (8-11-2).
“Ten wins this season, second seed,” said Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo “if we had not lost our four defenders, I think it would have made a huge difference.”
“We lost our four defensive backs during the last three games of the year and we had to bring in JV players to play. But the good thing is that we only have one senior and we are only getting better. So I am good with that.”
Fort Meade took advantage of the youth and inexperience of the Avon Park’s defensive backs, scoring their first goal five minutes in off a shot that hit the top of the goal and fell just before the net line.
Fort Meade’s Lizbeth Perez took two shots, making the second to give the Miners a 1-0 lead.
Fort Meade made it 2-0 with 27 minutes left in the first half on a goal by Audrey Slater as the physicality of the game started to pick up.
“The second Discovery game was probably our most physical,” noted Merlo. “This was pretty physical, we just could not cover their speed because we did not have our starting defensive backs.”
“The last six or seven minutes of the first half is where we kind of lost our composure on defense and it broke down. That comes from lack of knowing and being JV players.”
“Our forward (Alyssa) Keys kicked it, the goalie saved it, but it rebounded off one of their players and went back in. So technically, the goal is by their defensive player, but the assist goes to Keys.”
Fort Meade added two more goals to take a 5-1 lead at the half.
Fort Meade came out with the clear intention of ending the game early on mercy and took a myriad of shots (15 in total quality attempts). Avon Park withstood the onslaught, taking the game to the limit as they only gave up one goal in the second half in a 6-1 loss.
“We had a goal to make sure they were not going to score on us,” concluded Merlo. “Overall, I am pleased, we have improved every year and this year took a huge big leap.”