FORT MEADE – Goals, not the ones that go in the net. Attainable and reachable goals set by the Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team of eight wins and a possible district tournament win were set in the beginning of the year. Avon Park surpassed the goal of winning eight games by winning ten (10-6-1).

The second part, a Class 3A-District 6 tournament win fell a bit short on Monday night in Fort Meade in a 6-1 loss to the Fort Meade Miners (8-11-2).

Recommended for you