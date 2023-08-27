SARASOTA – With enough heat and pressure, carbon atoms can be transformed into diamonds. The Avon Park Red Devils football team experienced both on Friday night against the Cardinal Mooney Cougars in a 54-0 loss to start the season.
Not ideal, the positive being that the Red Devils did not crumble as noted by Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton who said that though it was not a good night, his team battled to the end.
And with the heat and pressure applied by the Cougars in a game where one may not see a positive, you could see a few diamonds being formed.
Avon Park did not start well, losing a fumble early to Cardinal Mooney who quickly cashed in for on a one yard touchdown run by Carson Beach to take a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars went up 14-0 a few minutes later on a 44 yard punt return by Bo O’daniel.
The Red Devils had two more three and outs, still in the first quarter and Cardinal Mooney scored two more touchdowns on passes by Michael Valentino, both to Zy’marion Lang. The first a 20 yarder to the left side of the end zone, the second a 58 yarder on a swing pass down the right sideline as the Cougars built a 28-0 lead.
Could have been worse, Avon Park lost a fumble and the Cougars threatened again before Avon Park’s Tyron Nelson picked off a pass to keep the score 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Avon Park gave up two more touchdowns in the second quarter, both on 4 yard runs, one by Beach and the last one by back up quarterback Devin Mignery to make the score 41-0 at the half.
Sparks and glimmers, Avon Park as an attempted halfback pass to a receiver that got behind the Cougar defense was slightly over thrown. Stopping the Cougar offense at the end of the first half to keep the score 41-0.
Stopping to Cougars at the 4 in the third quarter to force a turnover on downs, only to fumble the ball on the on the first play to be recovered by Cardinal Mooney for a touchdown to make the score 47-0.
An undersized and unmanned offense that showed life to the end with some ball movement, quick screen passes and a 29 yard pass downfield by Jamarion Ford to Tyron Nelson.
In the end, Cardinal Mooney added a touchdown in the fourth to make the final score 54-0.
The question for Avon Park, will they endure a tough schedule to start the season to develop potential diamonds during the season.
Avon Park will be on the road again this Friday against the Lake Region Thunder who is also 0-1 after a 20-7 loss to George Jenkins.