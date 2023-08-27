SARASOTA – With enough heat and pressure, carbon atoms can be transformed into diamonds. The Avon Park Red Devils football team experienced both on Friday night against the Cardinal Mooney Cougars in a 54-0 loss to start the season.

Not ideal, the positive being that the Red Devils did not crumble as noted by Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton who said that though it was not a good night, his team battled to the end.

