AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils started the season with a win in the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park, defeating the LaBelle Cowboys in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory.
After two scoreless innings, Avon Park drew first blood in the bottom of the third as walks to KJ Massey and Jalan Gordon sandwiched a bunt single by Giovanni Perez to load the bases with one out.
A single into center field by Eric Harrison drove in Massey and Perez to put the Red Devils up 2-0.
Brad Benton singled into left field to drive in Gordon as Avon Park finished the third inning with a 3-0 lead.
Benton also started on the mound for the Red Devils and pitched five scoreless innings on two hits and six strikeouts left the game after five complete with a 3-0 lead.
As a new pitcher took his place on the mound in the sixth inning for Avon Park, that three run advantage disappeared as a double, error and a walk to start the inning loaded the bases for Labelle with no outs.
A second walk forced in a run to make the score 3-1 with the bases still loaded and no outs.
With one out, after a force out at home, an error on the Avon Park catcher and a ground ball out each produced a run for the Cowboys to tie the game 3-3.
The Red Devils quickly found themselves in trouble in the top of the seventh as the first two Labelle batters reached on a walk. Avon Park made the pitching change, bringing in Brody Green. Green induced a double play and then a pop foul out to end the inning with no damage on the scoreboard and the game still tied going into the bottom of the seventh.
Kaden Bryant led off the bottom of the seventh, taking one for the team reaching first after being hit by a pitch. Gordon followed with the goal of pushing Bryant to second base on a sacrifice bunt with a chance of beating it out for a single.
With Bryant breaking for second base, Gordon lays down the bunt, fielded by LaBelle’s pitcher, a throwing error became a two base error as Bryant turned the corner to third and kept going past third to score the game winning run to beat the Cowboys, 4-3.
Giovanni Perez and Brad Benton each had two hits and Eric Harrison drove in two runs to lead the Red Devils.
Avon Park played Lake Region on Thursday and plays Lake Placid tonight at 7:30 p.m.