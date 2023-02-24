AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils started the season with a win in the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park, defeating the LaBelle Cowboys in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory.

After two scoreless innings, Avon Park drew first blood in the bottom of the third as walks to KJ Massey and Jalan Gordon sandwiched a bunt single by Giovanni Perez to load the bases with one out.

Recommended for you