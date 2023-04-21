After dropping to the 500 mark (9-9) on the tail end of a four game losing streak back on April 6, the Avon Park has reversed course and currently extended their current winning streak to four games with a 7-4 win over the DeSoto Bulldogs (5-14) on Tuesday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 13-9.
DeSoto took advantage of two Avon Park errors in the first inning and a double by Jasper Davis down the right field line gave the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the first as Eric Harrison Jr doubled into left-center to put runners at second and third with two outs. Kaden Bryant followed with single into center field driving in both to put the Red Devils up 2-1.
The Red Devils added a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to center field by Ja’marion Davis that drove in Harrison as Avon Park increased their lead to two runs, 3-1, after three innings.
Avon Park extended their lead in the fourth inning as KJ Massey hit a one out single and Giovanni Perez walked. Dorian Taylor came in to pinch run for Massey, Taylor and Perez reached third and second respectively on a double steal and with Bradley Benton at bat, Taylor scored on a passed ball that also allowed Perez to advance to third.
Benton then doubled down the left field line to drive in Perez to make the score 5-1 after four innings.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning and DeSoto starter the top of the sixth inning with a triple into right-center field by Jace Kellogg. Kellogg scored on a one out single by Evan Roe to cut the Red Devil lead to 3 at 5-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, two DeSoto errors and a single by Jalan Gordon produced two more runs as Avon Park held their biggest lead of the game at five, 7-2.
Two more walks loaded the bases with no outs, but the next three Avon Park batters struck out to end the threat.
DeSoto made the game interesting in the seventh inning as Avon Park starter Jaret King got past the first two batters and was one out away from a complete game.
A Bulldog single and two walks loaded the bases before Avon Park made the pitching change to Brody Green. A wild pitch scored one run and a single brought home a second to make the score 7-4 before Green recorded a strikeout to end the game with Avon Park winning 7-4.
Avon Park will go for five in a row on Friday night on the road against the Hardee Wildcats (14-7). Hardee won their last meeting 4-2 on April 6 in Avon Park.