After dropping to the 500 mark (9-9) on the tail end of a four game losing streak back on April 6, the Avon Park has reversed course and currently extended their current winning streak to four games with a 7-4 win over the DeSoto Bulldogs (5-14) on Tuesday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 13-9.

DeSoto took advantage of two Avon Park errors in the first inning and a double by Jasper Davis down the right field line gave the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead.

